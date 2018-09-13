Asia Cup 2018: 4 Pakistani players India need to be careful about if they want to win

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.15K // 13 Sep 2018, 21:46 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Pakistani team celebrating a wicket

The Pakistan team is as unpredictable as Mumbai weather, you never know what they will dish out on a particular day. This unpredictability makes them a dangerous side.

India-Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in the cricketing world, and nothing comes close, not even The Ashes. Fans of both the teams hate the sight of losing against each other. Both teams also give their best whenever they play against each other.

Lately, India had an upper hand over Pakistan in one-day internationals. India has won 7 out of 12 matches they have played against each other over the last decade. The Asia Cup is another opportunity for India to continue this streak, and also to take revenge for the Champions Trophy final defeat.

In pursuit of a victorious campaign against Pakistan in The Asia Cup, India need to be careful about a few players in the Pakistani squad who have the ability to change the direction of any game on their own:

1# Fakhar Zaman

Fakhar Zaman during the Champions Trophy Final

Fakhar Zaman has been a revelation lately. He has taken the world by storm through his aggressive batting. Who can forget his century in the Champions Trophy final, which tilted the balance heavily in favour of Pakistan.

India needs to devise a plan to counter this aggressive opener from Pakistan, or he can cut-loose to take the game away from India within a span of 20 overs.

Zaman has played 18 ODIs so far, and he has scored 1065 runs at an outstanding average of 76.07. His strike rate is 101.91, which is very good, even by modern day standards.

1 / 4 NEXT