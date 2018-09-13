Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Asia Cup 2018: 4 Pakistani players India need to be careful about if they want to win

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.15K   //    13 Sep 2018, 21:46 IST

New Zealand v Pakistan: 5th ODI
Pakistani team celebrating a wicket

The Pakistan team is as unpredictable as Mumbai weather, you never know what they will dish out on a particular day. This unpredictability makes them a dangerous side.

India-Pakistan is the biggest rivalry in the cricketing world, and nothing comes close, not even The Ashes. Fans of both the teams hate the sight of losing against each other. Both teams also give their best whenever they play against each other.

Lately, India had an upper hand over Pakistan in one-day internationals. India has won 7 out of 12 matches they have played against each other over the last decade. The Asia Cup is another opportunity for India to continue this streak, and also to take revenge for the Champions Trophy final defeat.

In pursuit of a victorious campaign against Pakistan in The Asia Cup, India need to be careful about a few players in the Pakistani squad who have the ability to change the direction of any game on their own:

1# Fakhar Zaman



India v Pakistan - ICC Champions Trophy Final
Fakhar Zaman during the Champions Trophy Final

Fakhar Zaman has been a revelation lately. He has taken the world by storm through his aggressive batting. Who can forget his century in the Champions Trophy final, which tilted the balance heavily in favour of Pakistan.

India needs to devise a plan to counter this aggressive opener from Pakistan, or he can cut-loose to take the game away from India within a span of 20 overs.

Zaman has played 18 ODIs so far, and he has scored 1065 runs at an outstanding average of 76.07. His strike rate is 101.91, which is very good, even by modern day standards.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Asia Cup 2018 Pakistan Cricket Indian Cricket Team Hasan Ali Fakhar Zaman Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli Asia Cup 2018 Teams
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
Top 5 players to watch out for in Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018, India-Pakistan: The clash of the tournament
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Top 5 batsmen to watch out for
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Pakistan are likely to win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 5 players who might be playing their last...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: 3 batsmen who can do well in the tournament
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why India are unlikely to win Asia Cup 2018
RELATED STORY
If you're thinking India will win the Asia Cup easily,...
RELATED STORY
Asia Cup 2018: Pakistan's opportunity against a...
RELATED STORY
5 surprising records from Asia Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Asia Cup 2018
Match 1 | Sat, 15 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 2 | Sun, 16 Sep, 11:30 AM
Pakistan
Hong Kong
PAK VS HK preview
Match 3 | Mon, 17 Sep, 11:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Afghanistan
SL VS AFG preview
Match 4 | Tue, 18 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Hong Kong
IND VS HK preview
Match 5 | Wed, 19 Sep, 11:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 6 | Thu, 20 Sep, 11:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Super Four Match 1 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
A1
B2
TBA VS TBA preview
Super Four Match 2 | Fri, 21 Sep, 11:30 AM
B1
A2
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us