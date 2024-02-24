In the illustrious history of Test cricket, achieving the dual milestone of 100 wickets and 1,000 runs against a formidable opponent stands as a testament to skill, perseverance, and all-round excellence. Joining this exclusive club signifies a player's mastery across both facets of the game, making them a true force to be reckoned with.

Ravichandran Ashwin's recent accomplishment against England adds him to this exclusive list of cricketers who have achieved this significant feat. Beginning the Ranchi Test with 99 scalps against England, Ashwin trapped Jonny Bairstow in front of the stumps in the first session on Day 1.

While the umpire initially gave it not out, hawk-eye confirmed three reds upon India's review. This dismissal cemented Ashwin's place as the first-ever Indian to complete 100 Test wickets against England.

As cricket enthusiasts marvel at his achievement, it's worth delving into the elite group of players who have managed to achieve this rare feat against the English side in Test matches.

#4 George Giffen (Australia)

George Griffin for Australia

George Griffin was a cricketing icon in the late 19th century for Australia. Giffen, who played between 1881 and 1896, only got to feature against England as there was no third cricketing nation during that time.

Across 15 years, the former Australian all-rounder got to play 31 Tests against England. Renowned for his exceptional all-round skills, Griffin made 1,238 runs, including six half-centuries and a ton.

He averaged 23.35, with 850 of his career runs coming at home conditions in Australia. On the bowling front, the former Australian captain bagged 103 wickets, including seven five-wicket hauls, and a 10-wicket haul in 1892.

#3 Monty Noble (Australia)

Monty Noble for Australia

Monty Noble, a legendary Australian cricketer, carved his niche in cricketing history not only for his all-round brilliance but also for his exceptional record against England.

Noble, who played 39 of his 42 career Test matches against England, consistently contributed with the bat and amassing runs with elegance and authority. He made 1,905 runs against England at an average of 30.72 across 68 innings.

He was a right-arm off-break bowler, who bagged 115 of his 121 career wickets against England. The year 1902 was special for Noble, who claimed 45 wickets in just nine Tests against England in eight months.

#2 Sir Gary Sobers (West Indies)

Sir Gary Sobers playing for the West Indies

Widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers of all time, Sir Garfield Sobers was a true cricketing phenomenon. His exceptional talent spanned across all aspects of the game, making him a dominant force on the field for almost two decades.

Sobers' Test record against England stands as a testament to his unmatched brilliance. The former West Indian skipper hammered 3,548 runs against England, which is second only after the great Sir Don Bradman (5028).

Sobers notched up 10 fantastic centuries against England - the joint-third most by any player in Tests.

Moreover, Sobers' left-arm spin proved to be a potent threat against England's batting lineup, claiming 102 wickets with his guile and accuracy.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin (India)

Ravichandran Ashwin in jubilation after a wicket

The latest entrant on the prestigious list is India's own Ravichandran Ashwin, whose extraordinary skills have cemented his place in cricketing history.

His recent achievement of claiming 100 wickets and scoring 1,000 runs against England in Test matches marks him as the first Indian cricketer to achieve this remarkable feat against a single opponent.

Combining cunning spin and exceptional control, Ashwin has consistently troubled English batters. His impressive tally of over 100 wickets at an average below 30 against England stands as a testament to his mastery.

Beyond his bowling prowess, Ashwin also serves as a valuable lower-order batting option for India. He has contributed crucial runs on numerous occasions, including a century and six half-centuries against England.

Over 32 percent of Ashwin's Test career runs have come against England, with the 37-year-old amassing 1,085 runs against the Englishmen.

As the ongoing five-match series progresses, India will undoubtedly hope that Ashwin continues to add to his impressive tally against England.

