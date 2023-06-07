4 players who played with Rohit Sharma in U-19 World Cup 2006 and are playing in WTC final 2023

Rohit Sharma is captaining Team India in the ongoing WTC final 2023 match against Australia. The match got underway earlier today at the Kennington Oval in London, where Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first.

This is the first time Sharma is leading India in an ICC tournament's final match. He has an excellent record in IPL finals, which is why fans have high hopes that he will bring home the ICC World Test Championship trophy.

While most of the fans know about Rohit Sharma's brilliant record in IPL finals, not many would have an idea that he played in a final of an ICC tournament before representing India at the senior level. It was in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2006, where Sharma was part of the Indian squad that finished runners-up.

Interestingly, four players who played with Rohit Sharma in that U-19 World Cup are playing in the WTC final 2023. Here's a list of those four names.

#1 Cheteshwar Pujara played with Rohit Sharma in ICC U-19 World Cup 2006

Cheteshwar Pujara has been the backbone of the Indian Test team for a long time now. The right-handed batter from Saurashtra has scored heaps of runs for the nation in the longest format of the game. He could not perform well in ODIs, but Pujara had a great record at the U-19 level.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda 🏏



#WTCFinal2023 #India #CheteshwarPujara Cheteshwar Pujara emerges as the leading run-scorer for India in the WTC 2021-2023. Cheteshwar Pujara emerges as the leading run-scorer for India in the WTC 2021-2023. 🇮🇳🏏 #WTCFinal2023 #India #CheteshwarPujara https://t.co/9xXHYVKdIy

In the ICC U-19 World Cup 2006, Pujara was the highest run-scorer among all teams. He aggregated 349 runs for India U-19s in that tournament. Rohit Sharma scored 205 runs in that competition.

#2 Ravindra Jadeja

Ravindra Jadeja is among the few players to have participated in two editions of the ICC U-19 World Cup. He won the ICC U-19 World Cup 2008 under Virat Kohli's captaincy, and two years before that, he finished runners-up along with Rohit Sharma.

Jadeja is considered to be one of the best all-rounders in world cricket right now. He scored a hundred in his last Test on English soil. It will be interesting to see if he can do the same in the WTC final 2023.

Pakistan-born opening batter Usman Khawaja represented Australia at the U-19 level as well. He was a member of the Australian squad that participated in the ICC U-19 World Cup 2006.

Sportskeeda @Sportskeeda



India draw first blood as Mohammed Siraj gets rid of Usman Khawaja for a 🦆



2/1



#WTC23 #AUSvIND #CricketTwitter OUT!India draw first blood as Mohammed Siraj gets rid of Usman Khawaja for a 🦆2/1 OUT! 💥India draw first blood as Mohammed Siraj gets rid of Usman Khawaja for a 🦆 🇦🇺 2/1 #WTC23 #AUSvIND #CricketTwitter https://t.co/w4M9OEuIIS

Khawaja played four matches in that competition, aggregating 140 runs. He scored a hundred in his previous Test match against India, but in the ongoing WTC final 2023, he lost his wicket for a duck in the first innings.

#4 David Warner

Usman Khawaja's opening partner David Warner also played in the U-19 World Cup 2006. He represented Australia U-19s in five matches in that mega event, where he scored 91 runs. While his average was around 30, Warner maintained a strike rate of 131.88 in the competition.

He is one of the most experienced players in the ongoing WTC final 2023 match. Australian fans will expect him to score big and help their team beat Rohit Sharma's men.

Poll : 0 votes