4 players to watch out for in the Border- Gavaskar series 2018-19 

Adhithyaa Sridharan
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
226   //    03 Dec 2018, 16:48 IST

CXI v India - International 4-Day Tour Match: Day 4
CXI v India - International 4-Day Tour Match: Day 4

India begin their series Down Under this Thursday. Indian fans all over the globe feel that this might be the best chance for the Kohli-led Indian team to pull off a series victory. Easier said than done, Australia are a powerful team at home and cannot be taken lightly.

With the ball-tampering saga lingering back at their mind, they would be itching to prove to the world they are not underdogs this series. India on the other hand, wanting to become the best touring team across the world, this series promises to be a toughly fought battle which all cricket lovers all over the world crave for.

It is tough times for Cricket Australia as they need to get back the belief of the cricket fans and they are undergoing a change of culture right now. They have lost 17 matches out of 24 in all formats and with the Test Series looming largely former Australian Captain Michael Clarke has rejected the suggestion for a change of culture and said: "Australian cricket, needs to stop worrying about being liked and start worrying about being respected."He further stated "Play tough Australian cricket. Whether we like it or not, that's in our blood."

Australia captain Tim Paine has responded to the comments Micheal Clarke saying "No one has spoken about being liked, certainly by the opposition. We've spoken about wanting to get the Australian public's trust and make sure that clearly, you want the Australian public and cricket fans to like or love the Australian Test team".

The recently concluded T20 series saw the two teams sharing the trophies with each other. This series though may be different.

In this article, we are going to look at 4 players who can turn around the series for their country with their performances on the field.

Topics you might be interested in:
Australia vs India 2018-19
Adhithyaa Sridharan
CONTRIBUTOR
Writer. Learner. 90's Kid.
