4 Players who can replace Rayudu for the UK tour

Rayudu's failure in the YoYo test has opened the doors for these four players.

Piyush Choudhary CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 16 Jun 2018, 10:43 IST 5.30K Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

ZIMBABWE-INDIA-CRICKET

In a very unfortunate incident for Ambati Rayudu, he is set to be dropped from the UK-bound squad after failing to clear the YoYo test at the NCA on Friday. Recalled into the national squad after his brilliant performance in the IPL, it must be devastating for him to see his chances getting shattered by an apparent lack of fitness.

A player has to score a minimum of 16.1 in the test before he can be given a green signal to play in a series. The test was made mandatory during the time Anil Kumble was the head coach of Indian cricket team.

Many players undertook the YoYo test on Friday at the NCA in Bengaluru. While Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Suresh Raina and even Kedar Jadhav, who was suffering from his hamstring injury, cleared the test comfortably, Rayudu could not. His score has been reported to be below 16.1, which is the par score.

Now that he has failed the test he, in all likelihood, will be dropped from the touring squad. The selectors will now look up to another player as Rayudu's replacement. There are a few players who will be in the selectors' reckoning.

Let's have a look at four such players who may be called upon to replace Rayudu in the UK-bound squad.

#4 Suryakumar Yadav

Suryakumar was impressive in Vijay Hazare Trophy as well as the IPL.

Suryakumar is one of the few players who has had a good run in recent past in limited-overs cricket. His performances in the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the IPL will add a lot of weight to his case when selectors meet to decide upon Rayudu's substitute. Playing for Mumbai in the Vijay Hazare Trophy, he collected over 350 runs in just seven matches at an average of around 60.

He carried his form into the IPL as well. Playing for Mumbai Indians he scored above 500 runs in 14 matches at an average of 37 including four half-centuries. He may be behind some other contenders for Rayudu's spot in the squad but, he will not be out of selectors' sight.