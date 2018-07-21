4 Players who could score the 2nd ODI double century of 2018

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli

When Sachin Tendulkar hit the first double century in the history of ODI cricket, it became a sensation. Virender Sehwag followed him with a quickfire 219 against West Indies at Indore in 2011. Rohit Sharma scored the 3rd ODI double century in cricket history against Australia, scoring 209 at Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru. He then scored his second double century against Sri Lanka at Eden Gardens, scoring 264 runs. It is the highest individual score in the history of ODI cricket.

In the 2015 World Cup, the cricketing world experienced the first double century by players from other than India. Chris Gayle, the destructive batsman from West Indies, scored 215 against Zimbabwe at the World Cup in Canberra. Martin Guptill hit the second double century of the 2015 World cup, scoring 237 against West Indies at Wellington. His knock included 24 fours and 11 sixes.

In December 2017, Rohit Sharma ended the two and half year drought, with the seventh double century in ODIs, scoring 208 against Sri Lanka at Mohali. It was the same opponent against whom he scored 264 at the Eden Gardens.

The latest entrant to the 200 club is Pakistan opener Fakhar Zaman, who scored 210 runs against Zimbabwe at Bulawayo. It was the first double century of 2018 and he is also the first Pakistani player to score a double century in ODIs. Let us have a look at a few players who could score the second double century of 2018.

#4 Jonny Bairstow (England)

Jonny Bairstow

The dashing opening batsman from England made his ODI debut against India in 2011. Having scored 1962 runs from his 51 games, Bairstow has been instrumental in England's success in the recent times. His strike rate has gone up since the change in the batting order, and Bairstow has been phenomenal with the bat in the powerplay. He is an integral part of the English squad. The wicketkeeper batsman will be aiming to hit the second double century in 2018.

England will face Sri Lanka later this year, in a series which includes five ODIs. It will be interesting to see if Bairstow can become the first English player to score a double hundred.

Jonny Bairstow's ODI performance:

Matches- 51, Runs- 1962, Average- 50.31, Highest Score- 141.

