4 lesser-known players who scored an ODI hundred for India

Some not-so-popular names with an ODI hundred for Team India.

Mongia scored an unbeaten 159 against Zimbabwe

India has always been known for producing some extraordinary batting talents who've piled-up several batting records in International cricket.

The competition in the batting department has always been severe. A batsman has to deliver from day one to cement his position when playing for the Men in Blue.

But sadly, of the 38 players who've scored One Day International hundreds for the Indian cricket team, only a few are household names.

In this list, we talk about some of those not-so-popular names who managed to reach the triple figures while playing in the blue jersey.

Unsurprisingly, they all just managed a single ton in their limited overs career which is why they haven't established names in the eyes of Indian fans.

However, we would like to point this out that scoring a century for the national team is without a doubt an achievement par excellence as managing to play for a team representing over one billion people in a cricket crazy nation is an achievement in itself. Scoring a ton only adds to that achievement.

#4 Dinesh Mongia

Dinesh Mongia's One Day career lasted for almost six years in which he played 57 games for the country. His average of under 28 clearly highlights the reason behind his short career.

He made his debut at the start of the twenty-first century on the back of some outstanding performances in the domestic circuit.

His left-handed batting wasn't as graceful as some of the best lefties seen by the world of cricket but he had the ability to play some very attacking strokes.

Nonetheless, he had his big moment when he scored a massive 159 not out against Zimbabwe back in 2002 to win his first and only Man of the Match award in international cricket.

He was a part of the Indian team that reached the final of 2003 Cricket World Cup but failed to shine in the presence of heavyweights in the batting department.

Following the World Cup, he went on to play club cricket in England after being dropped from the national side.

However, he couldn't replicate his incredible performance from that Zimbabwe game in the future and with doubts regarding his technique gaining momentum, he was finally axed from the side in 2007.