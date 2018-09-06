4 proper batsmen without a six in their ODI careers

Arvind Roy FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 6.71K // 06 Sep 2018, 10:51 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Sixes could change the course of a match in a span of an over. A batsman who could hit sixes at will is the crowd favorite these days. Fans want to see big sixes and hard-hitting. Players like Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers are very much popular among the cricketing fans for their ability to hit big sixes.

Hitting sixes remain a weapon which every batsman wants to have in their arsenal, and it is one of the most critical aspects of the game.

There have been some cricketers who played a number of matches for their respective sides. They scored hundreds and hit fours but weren't able to hit a single six in their entire ODI career. Some of them indeed represented their national teams over 50 ODI matches. It is shocking, but such has been their destiny that they haven't been able to do the feat.

Over here are 4 batsmen who have not hit a six in their whole ODI career.

#1 Callum Ferguson (Australia)

Callum Ferguson

Callum Ferguson made his international debut for Australia in 2009, and he has played 30 ODI matches. Ferguson last played an ODI back in 2011. A highly-rated cricketer, Callum Ferguson’s blossoming career suffered a fatal blow in 2009. He suffered a severe knee injury during the Champions Trophy final which ruled him out for the entire season.

His chances to play in Australian colours again looks bleak, but he could still end up playing again for Australia.

In his ODI career, Ferguson has scored 663 runs at an average of 41.43 with 5 half-centuries to his name. He has a strike rate of over 85 and is a decent striker of the ball, but he has not hit a single six in his entire ODI career.

1 / 4 NEXT