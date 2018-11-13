4 reasons which make India start favorites against Australia for the T20Is

India: An all-weather T20 side

India has been a team on the rise and some of the recent performances have been a testament to this. The Indian think-tank has found the right answers to some of the impending problems in the recent past.

India have become more competitive than ever by developing a talent pool and judiciously testing its bench strength. These factors have culminated in improving the overall performances.

India have a very formidable T20 unit. They have been successful all over the world by winning T20 International series in South Africa, Australia and England.

The combinations have been well thought and the IPL experience helps them in dealing with pressure. With so much of hard work and fitness put into good use in the domestic circuit, India now has unearthed a group, that is hungry to win and never intimidated by the might of the opposition.

Let's take a look into some of the reason why India will start as favourites against Australia.

#1 Settled Batting Combination

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma: India's batting mainstays

India has a settled batting combination with a very formidable top-3. Rohit Sharma has been on a record-breaking spree in T20s with 4 international centuries to his name and also being the only player with 19 50+ scores. Shikhar Dhawan has been a good side kick for Rohit Sharma and the duo recently became the most successful pairing in T20 Internationals. Virat Kohli has been the undisputed king in this format and has created and broken several records all by himself.

KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant are exciting talents who have played enough T20 cricket. Dinesh Karthik's value as a finisher increased with his exploits in Nidhahas trophy in Sri Lanka.

There are Manish Pandey and Krunal Pandya who have performed well in the opportunities given to them. Since there is enough batting depth, India should feel optimistic about battling it out in Australia and they would equally feel comfortable to either set a target or chase down a target.

