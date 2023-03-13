4 records that were broken on Day 5 of India vs Australia 2023 4th Test

The India vs Australia 2023 Test series is in the history books. The hosts won the four-match series by 2-1. The final Test of the series ended earlier today (March 13) at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, where the two sides played out a five-day stalemate.

Steve Smith won the toss and opted to bat first. Unlike the first three Tests of the series, the conditions in Ahmedabad did not help the spinners straightaway. Australia batted well in the first innings and posted 480 runs on the board. Usman Khawaja and Cameron Green smashed a century each for the visitors.

In response, Virat Kohli's 186-run knock and a century from Shubman Gill helped India score 571 runs in their first innings. The Aussies were 175/2 in the second innings when both captains decided to shake hands.

It was an eventful Test match in Ahmedabad, and here's a list of the four records that were broken at the Narendra Modi Stadium.

#1 Axar Patel broke Jasprit Bumrah's record

Axar Patel was one of the two Indian bowlers who bagged a wicket in Australia's second innings. The left-arm spinner rattled Travis Head's stumps on 90, denying the Australian batter a century in Ahmedabad.

2205 - Axar Patel

2465 - Jasprit Bumrah

#INDvAUS Fastest Indian to 50 Test wickets (by balls):
2205 - Axar Patel
2465 - Jasprit Bumrah

With that dismissal, Patel became the fastest Indian to complete 50 wickets in Test cricket in terms of balls bowled. Patel bagged his 50th wicket on the 2,205th ball of his career. Jasprit Bumrah previously held this record, having scalped his 50th wicket on the 2,465th delivery of his Test career.

#2 Virat Kohli created a unique record in the 4th Test against Australia

India v Australian team - 4th Test: Day 4 (Image: Getty)

Virat Kohli played one of the finest knocks of his Test career at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the fourth Test against the Aussies. He scored 186 runs and helped India gain a vital 91-run first-innings lead.

Kohli won the Man of the Match award for his fantastic batting performance. He became the first player in cricket history to win 10 Man of the Match awards each in Tests, ODIs and T20Is.

#3 India and Australia set a new record at the Narendra Modi Stadium

India v Aussies - 4th Test: Day 5 (Image: Getty)

Only 22 wickets fell in the match between India and Australia, setting a new record for the least number of wickets in a Test match at the Narendra Modi Stadium. 30 wickets fell in the previous two Test matches at the world's largest cricket stadium but the pitch for the recently-concluded match was better for batting.

As a result, the bowlers managed to take only 22 wickets in five days. The Indian bowlers took 12 wickets in more than 240 overs while the Aussies bagged 10 wickets in 178.5 overs.

#4 India set a new record in World Test Championship

India became the second team to qualify for the World Test Championship earlier today. After the draw in Ahmedabad, India finished with 58.8% points in the World Test Championship cycle.

India have qualified for the ICC World Test Championship Final for the second time in a row.
See you at The Oval

Courtesy of the finish in Ahmedabad, India set a new record for the lowest points percentage to qualify for the World Test Championship Final. Last year, New Zealand made it to the WTC final with 70% points while India qualified this year for just 58.8% points.

