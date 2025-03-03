Varun Chakravarthy made his Champions Trophy debut in the clash against New Zealand on Sunday, March 2, at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. He put up a memorable performance as India won the game by 44 runs.

India were defending 249 as Chakravarthy led the charge with the ball for the Men in Blue. He bagged five wickets, giving away just 42 runs from his 10 overs, including the big scalps of Will Young, Glenn Phillips, Michael Bracewell, and Kiwi skipper Mitchell Santner.

For his scintillating spell, he was named Player of the Match as India ended at the top of Group A and will go unbeaten into the semifinal.

On that note, let us take a look at some records broken by Varun Chakravarthy during his match-winning spell against the Kiwis in the 2025 Champions Trophy.

4 records broken by Varun Chakravarthy in 2025 Champions Trophy clash vs New Zealand

#4 Oldest spinner to take a five-wicket haul in the Champions Trophy

After his brilliant spell of 5/42 against New Zealand, Varun Chakravarthy, aged 33, became the oldest spinner to take a five-wicket haul in the history of the marquee ICC event.

Former Pakistan all-rounder Shahid Afridi achieved this feat when he was 24 years and 197 days old, picking up 5/11 against Kenya during the 2004 edition. Indian all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja took 5/33 against the West Indies in 2013 aged 24 years and 187 days.

#3 Oldest Indian to bag his first five-fer in ODIs

Varun Chakravarthy also became the oldest Indian to bag his first five-wicket haul in ODIs. He achieved the feat at the age of 33 years and 185 days in the 2025 Champions Trophy game against New Zealand.

This record was previously held by Stuart Binny, who had picked his first and only five-wicket haul against Bangladesh in 2014 with figures of 6/4. At the time, Binny was 30 years of age.

Varun in action during the New Zealand v India ICC Champions Trophy 2025 clash - Source: Getty

#2 Fastest Indian bowler to take five-fer in ODIs

Varun Chakravarthy also piped Stuart Binny to another record. He became the fastest Indian bowler to grab a five-wicket haul in ODIs with his performance against New Zealand. Notably, it was only Varun's second ODI. Binny had achieved the feat in his third ODI when he picked up the aforementioned five-fer against Bangladesh.

#1 Best figures by an Indian on Champions Trophy debut

Courtesy of his 5/42 against New Zealand, Varun Chakravarthy also registered the best bowling figures by an Indian on Champions Trophy debut. The previous record was set not too long ago by Mohammed Shami.

Shami picked up 5/53 in the first match of the ongoing tournament against Bangladesh. Varun's figures are also the second best overall by an Indian bowler in the history of the competition, only behind Jadeja's 5/33 against the West Indies in 2013.

