4 records made by David Miller during his 100* in SA vs NZ 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal

South African batter David Miller put up a brilliant show in the second semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy against New Zealand on Wednesday, March 5, in Lahore. He struck an unbeaten hundred, however, his heroics were in vain as South Africa lost the game in the end.

The Proteas were chasing a massive target of 363 runs for a place in the final of the ongoing Champions Trophy. Despite putting up a spirited effort, they fell short, finishing at 312/9 and losing by 50 runs.

David Miller, coming at bat at No.6, slammed an unbeaten 100 off just 67 balls, hitting 10 fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 149.25. His blistering knock, although impressive, was not good enough to take them past the line.

While South Africa lost the game and crashed out, David Miller created history and made multiple records during his knock against New Zealand in Lahore. Let us take a look at some of the records made by the dynamic batter.

#4 David Miller has the quickest century in Champions Trophy history

David Miller's 67-ball century is the quickest in the history of the Champions Trophy. No batter has previously scored a hundred in the competition in less than 70 balls.

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag had set the record during the 2002 edition when he struck a 77-ball hundred against England in Colombo. Sehwag's feat was recently equaled by Josh Inglis, who scored a 77-ball hundred in the 2025 Champions Trophy against England in Lahore.

However, Miller surpassed the joint-record to now score the fastest hundred in the Champions Trophy history.

#3 First South African to score two hundreds in ICC knockout matches

David Miller became the first South African batter to score two hundreds in ICC knockout matches after slamming an unbeaten hundred against New Zealand. Miller had previously scored a hundred against Australia in the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Former South African players Herschelle Gibbs and Jacques Kallis are the only other batters who have a century in an ICC knockout match.

Moreover, Miller became only the seventh batter to score multiple hundreds in knockout matches of ICC events after Sourav Ganguly, Saeed Anwar, Ricky Ponting, Mahela Jayawardene, Shane Watson, and Rohit Sharma.

#2 Joint-fastest hundred in ICC ODI knockouts

David Miller's 67-ball hundred is also the joint-fastest ton in an ICC ODI knockout match. Miller finished exactly on 100 not out off 67 balls against New Zealand in the semifinal of the 2025 Champions Trophy.

Interestingly, Indian batter Shreyas Iyer also scored a 67-ball hundred in an ICC ODI knockout match and became the first player to set the record. During the semifinal of the 2023 ODI World Cup between India and New Zealand in Mumbai, Iyer struck a 67-ball hundred.

He eventually finished with 105 runs off 70 balls. Therefore, Miller now joins Iyer to hold this record.

#1 Second oldest player to hit a century in an ICC knockout match

David Miller also became the second oldest player to score a century in an ICC knockout match. Miller struck his century against New Zealand aged 35 years and 268 days old.

Former Australian captain and great Ricky Ponting is the oldest player to score a hundred in an ICC knockout match. Ponting set the record aged 36 years and 95 days old in 2011 during the ODI World Cup.

In the quarterfinal against India at Ahmedabad, Ponting scored a magnificent hundred. However, like Miller, his ton too was in a losing cause. Miller overtook Adam Gilchrist, who had scored a century in the 2007 World Cup final aged 35 years and 168 days old.

