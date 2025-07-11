4 records/milestones made on Day 1 of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test ft. Rishabh Pant

The opening day of the third Test between England and India saw the hosts struggle to score freely, as they went about at only three runs an over. The game, which began on Thursday, July 10, is being played at the iconic Lord's.

England won the toss and opted to bat first, unlike the first two Tests. They lost both their openers in quick time and were reduced to 44/2 with Nitish Kumar Reddy picking up two wickets upfront.

Ollie Pope and Joe Root then stitched a decent partnership to get their innings back on track. After a 109-run stand for the third wicket, Ravindra Jadeja sent Pope back for 44. Harry Brook (11) was dismissed soon after, bowled by Jasprit Bumrah.

At the close of play, Joe Root remained unbeaten on 99 off 191 balls, on the verge of yet another Test hundred. Meanwhile, skipper Ben Stokes was not out on 39 off 102 deliveries as England ended the day on 251/4 from 83 overs.

#4 Second Indian pacer to pick two wickets in his first over of a Test match (Post 2000)

All-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy became only the second Indian pacer to pick two wickets in his first over of a Test match post 2000. Coming on to bowl for the first time on the opening day, he dismissed Ben Duckett on the third ball of the 14th over. He followed it by sending Zak Crawley back on the sixth ball of the same over.

He joined Irfan Pathan as the only other Indian pacer to do so since 2000. Irfan had achieved the rare feat during a Test against Pakistan in 2006, where he picked up a hat-trick in his very first over. The last to do so before 2000 was Javagal Srinath in 1999 against New Zealand in Hamilton.

#3 Joint second-most 50-plus scores in Test cricket

England's Joe Root joined an elite list by becoming the batter with the joint-second most 50-plus scores in Test cricket. He got to his 67th fifty in the format on the opening day with a boundary off the second ball of the 46th over.

This is the 103rd 50-plus score in the format, which is the joint-second most. Former South African all-rounder Jacques Kallis and former Australian captain Ricky Ponting also have 103 50-plus scores. Root is now only behind former batter and legend Sachin Tendulkar, who tops this list with 119 50-plus scores.

#2 First batter to score 3000 Test runs against India

With his unbeaten 99 on the opening day, Joe Root also became the first batter to reach the landmark of scoring 3000 Test runs against India. Root now has 3054 runs against India from 33 innings at an average of 58.73 with 10 hundreds and 13 fifties (as of Thursday, July 10, 2025).

Ricky Ponting is second on the list of most runs in the format against India with 2555 runs from 29 matches. No other batter has scored over 2500 runs in the format against India in the longest format of the game.

#1 Most catches as an Asian wicketkeeper in England in Tests

Team India wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant achieved an incredible feat, becoming the Asian wicketkeeper with the most catches in Tests in England. Pant took two catches behind the stumps on the opening day. With the second catch, which was that of Zak Crawley in the 14th over, he broke the record. He now has 40 catches in the format with the gloves in England.

Pant went past former Pakistan wicketkeeper Kamran Akmal, who previously held the record with 39 catches. Closely behind Kamran is former Indian captain MS Dhoni with 36 catches.

