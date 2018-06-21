4 siblings who represented different countries

Sujith Mohan ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 10:58 IST

Siblings playing together is not an uncommon thing in sports. It is how most players start playing at the young age and some of them take it to the highest level. We have witnessed it on numerous occasions in football and cricket is no different in that aspect.

We have watched some famous siblings in cricket. Steve Waugh and Mark Waugh (Australia), Shaun Marsh and Mitchell Marsh (Australia), Ian Chappell and Greg Chappell (Australia), Andy Flower and Grant Flower (Zimbabwe), Albie Morkel and Morne Morkel (South Africa), and Irfan Pathan and Yusuf Pathan (India) have dominated the game together for a long time.

All these siblings played together for their country but what about brothers who represented two different countries? It is definitely not a common sight in cricket and only a very few siblings have done that in the history of the sport.

Without much ado, let's take a look at the four siblings who represented two different countries in cricket.

#1 Darren Pattinson (England) and James Pattinson (Australia)

James Pattinson and Darren Pattinson

Darren Pattinson is the older brother of James Pattinson. He was born in Lincolnshire, England while his younger brother James was born in Melbourne, Australia.

Darren made his first-class debut for Victoria in 2007 and played only two first-class matches in his debut season. He then moved to England to continue his professional cricketing career. His great form for Nottinghamshire earned him a call-up to England Test team in 2008 and he did not wait long to make his debut.

James made his debut for Australia at the age of 20. He went on to play 17 Tests, 15 One Day Internationals, and 4 Twenty20Is for Australia, compared to Darren's solitary Test match for England. The 28-year-old's career was hampered by injuries and his last appearance for Australia was in 2016.