Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

4 teenage debutants who went on to make it big for India

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
207   //    04 Oct 2018, 11:31 IST

Test cricket is the most demanding form of cricket as it tests the skill and character of a player. For a player entering the Test cricket arena as a teenager becomes even more challenging. Invariably, these talented teenagers are drafted into the Test squads of their respective nations without much first-class experience, which throws them into the deep end very early in their career.

There have been few teenage debutants for India as well, and some of them have gone on to make it big at the International stage. These were special talents who were spotted early and were drafted into the Test squad without wasting much time.

Let us take a look at some of these players who went on to earn a lot of accolades for India:

#4 Ishant Sharma (18 years)

Second Test - Australia v India: Day 1
Ishant Sharma started his Test career with a bang

Ishant Sharma made his Test debut when he was just 18 years old. He was regarded as a special talent which was evident from the fact that he made his Test debut within a year of making his first-class debut. He took 4 wickets during his first-class debut match against Tamil Nadu, and then made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2007.

When he appeared on the Test scene he impressed with his impeccable line and length, not to mention the bounce he used to generate because of his height. The way he troubled one of the best batsmen of that era, Ricky Ponting, on his first tour to Australia in 2007-08, is still spoken about a decade on.

He went off the boil after making an impressive start to his Test career. Consistency has been a major issue throughout his Test career, but he has lately found the old rhythm back and he has rejuvenated as a bowler.

Ishant Sharma has taken 256 wickets from the 87 Tests he has played so far.

1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
India vs West Indies 2018 West Indies Cricket Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Ravi Shastri
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
India vs West Indies, 2018: 2 unlucky players who should...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 4 things to look forward to in...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies: 4 Indian new faces to watch out for
RELATED STORY
4 changes India must make to their ODI squad for the...
RELATED STORY
3 players who can be a surprise inclusion in India's Test...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players who might make their Test debuts against...
RELATED STORY
3 Indian players for whom the West Indies series could be...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players for whom the Test series against West...
RELATED STORY
India vs West Indies 2018: 3 Indian players who can make...
RELATED STORY
Bangladesh group hacks Kohli's website, WI star to miss...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India v Windies Test Series 2018
1st Test
IND 133/1 (25.0 ov)
WIN
LIVE
Day 1 | Lunch: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS WIN live score
2nd Test | Fri, 12 Oct, 04:00 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st ODI | Sun, 21 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 24 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd ODI | Sat, 27 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
4th ODI | Mon, 29 Oct, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
5th ODI | Thu, 01 Nov, 08:30 AM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
1st T20I | Sun, 04 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
2nd T20I | Tue, 06 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
3rd T20I | Sun, 11 Nov, 01:30 PM
India
Windies
IND VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India v Windies ODI Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
Pakistan v Australia Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
Bangladesh v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
Pakistan v New Zealand Twenty20 Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v England Twenty20 2018
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Prime Minister's XI Game v South Africa 2018
JLT Sheffield Shield 2018/2019
Contact Us Advertise with Us