4 teenage debutants who went on to make it big for India

Sachin Arora FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 207 // 04 Oct 2018, 11:31 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Test cricket is the most demanding form of cricket as it tests the skill and character of a player. For a player entering the Test cricket arena as a teenager becomes even more challenging. Invariably, these talented teenagers are drafted into the Test squads of their respective nations without much first-class experience, which throws them into the deep end very early in their career.

There have been few teenage debutants for India as well, and some of them have gone on to make it big at the International stage. These were special talents who were spotted early and were drafted into the Test squad without wasting much time.

Let us take a look at some of these players who went on to earn a lot of accolades for India:

#4 Ishant Sharma (18 years)

Ishant Sharma started his Test career with a bang

Ishant Sharma made his Test debut when he was just 18 years old. He was regarded as a special talent which was evident from the fact that he made his Test debut within a year of making his first-class debut. He took 4 wickets during his first-class debut match against Tamil Nadu, and then made his Test debut against Bangladesh in 2007.

When he appeared on the Test scene he impressed with his impeccable line and length, not to mention the bounce he used to generate because of his height. The way he troubled one of the best batsmen of that era, Ricky Ponting, on his first tour to Australia in 2007-08, is still spoken about a decade on.

He went off the boil after making an impressive start to his Test career. Consistency has been a major issue throughout his Test career, but he has lately found the old rhythm back and he has rejuvenated as a bowler.

Ishant Sharma has taken 256 wickets from the 87 Tests he has played so far.

1 / 4 NEXT