4 times an Indian batsman scored 500-plus runs in a 3-match Test series

Indian opener Rohit Sharma continued his golden run in the three-match Test series against South Africa, remaining unbeaten on 117 when bad light stopped play early on the opening day of the final Test at Ranchi. India finished the day on 224 for 3, with Ajinkya Rahane giving Sharma company on an unbeaten 83.

Sharma began the Test series with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over his Test career, having failed to make it to the playing XI during the two Tests in West Indies. However, the continued poor form of Lokesh Rahul gave an ‘opening’ to Sharma, and he has grabbed the chance with both hands.

In four innings so far, Sharma has notched up scores of 176, 127, 14 and 117 not out. The new Indian opener has totaled 434 runs so far at an average of 144.66, with three hundreds. If he carries on in the same vein, he could finish with 500 plus-runs, a rare achievement for Indians in a three-match series.

In this feature, we look at the four Indian players who have managed to cross the 500-run mark in a three-match Test series.

#4 VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman amassed 503 runs during the epic Test series against Australia at home in 2001, termed by Steve Waugh’s near-invincibles as the 'final frontier'. One of the chief reasons why Australia failed to conquer the frontier was Laxman’s majestic batsmanship.

The Aussies had got a taste of Laxman's special ability during the Sydney Test in 2000, but they had no inkling what was in store in India.

Having lost the first Test in Mumbai comprehensively, India were asked to follow-on in the second Test at Eden Gardens, and the series seemed all but over. But Laxman, who made a half-century in the first innings, came in and turned the match on its head with one of the greatest Test innings ever.

During the course of his 281, Laxman featured in an mammoth 376-run partnership with Rahul Dravid (180). India set Australia a target of 384, and Harbhajan Singh’s six-for bowled India to victory in the closing moments of the Test.

Laxman made 65 and 66 in the final Test at Chennai as India won the Test by a close margin of two wickets, and the series 2-1.

