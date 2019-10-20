×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Careers
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
Advertisement

4 times an Indian batsman scored 500-plus runs in a 3-match Test series

Renin Wilben Albert
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.77K   //    20 Oct 2019, 00:21 IST

Rohit Sharma
Rohit Sharma

Indian opener Rohit Sharma continued his golden run in the three-match Test series against South Africa, remaining unbeaten on 117 when bad light stopped play early on the opening day of the final Test at Ranchi. India finished the day on 224 for 3, with Ajinkya Rahane giving Sharma company on an unbeaten 83.

Sharma began the Test series with a cloud of uncertainty hanging over his Test career, having failed to make it to the playing XI during the two Tests in West Indies. However, the continued poor form of Lokesh Rahul gave an ‘opening’ to Sharma, and he has grabbed the chance with both hands.

In four innings so far, Sharma has notched up scores of 176, 127, 14 and 117 not out. The new Indian opener has totaled 434 runs so far at an average of 144.66, with three hundreds. If he carries on in the same vein, he could finish with 500 plus-runs, a rare achievement for Indians in a three-match series.

In this feature, we look at the four Indian players who have managed to cross the 500-run mark in a three-match Test series.

#4 VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman
VVS Laxman

VVS Laxman amassed 503 runs during the epic Test series against Australia at home in 2001, termed by Steve Waugh’s near-invincibles as the 'final frontier'. One of the chief reasons why Australia failed to conquer the frontier was Laxman’s majestic batsmanship.

The Aussies had got a taste of Laxman's special ability during the Sydney Test in 2000, but they had no inkling what was in store in India.

Having lost the first Test in Mumbai comprehensively, India were asked to follow-on in the second Test at Eden Gardens, and the series seemed all but over. But Laxman, who made a half-century in the first innings, came in and turned the match on its head with one of the greatest Test innings ever.

During the course of his 281, Laxman featured in an mammoth 376-run partnership with Rahul Dravid (180). India set Australia a target of 384, and Harbhajan Singh’s six-for bowled India to victory in the closing moments of the Test.

Laxman made 65 and 66 in the final Test at Chennai as India won the Test by a close margin of two wickets, and the series 2-1.

1 / 4 NEXT
Tags:
India vs South Africa 2019 Indian Cricket Team VVS Laxman Virat Kohli
Advertisement
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
South Africa in India 2019
1st T20I | Sun, 15 Sep
IND
RSA
Match abandoned without a ball bowled
IND VS RSA live score
2nd T20I | Wed, 18 Sep
RSA 149/5 (20.0 ov)
IND 151/3 (19.0 ov)
India won by 7 wickets
RSA VS IND live score
3rd T20I | Sun, 22 Sep
IND 134/9 (20.0 ov)
RSA 140/1 (16.5 ov)
South Africa won by 9 wickets
IND VS RSA live score
1st Test | Wed, 02 Oct
IND 502/7 & 323/4
RSA 431/10 & 191/10
India won by 203 runs
IND VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Thu, 10 Oct
IND 601/5
RSA 275/10 & 189/10
India won by an innings and 137 runs
IND VS RSA live score
3rd Test | 09:30 AM
IND 224/3 (58.0 ov)
RSA
Day 1 | Stumps: India won the toss and elected to bat.
IND VS RSA live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured
South Africa in India 2019
Bangladesh in India 2019
Sri Lanka in Australia 2019
England in New Zealand 2019
Pakistan in Australia 2019
India Women in West Indies 2019
Afghanistan v West Indies in India 2019
Bangladesh Women in Pakistan 2019
ICC Men's T20 World Cup Qualifier 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
Australian Women's Domestic Twenty20 Competition
Australian Domestic One-Day Competition
Abu Dhabi T10 League
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us