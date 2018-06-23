Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
4 times Australia suffered a whitewash in ODIs

England are on the verge of a whitewash going into the fifth ODI.

Sanchit Grover
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jun 2018, 20:37 IST
10

CRICKET-ENG-AUS-ODI
Australia are on the verge of suffering only their fifth whitewash in ODIs

 Australia have undoubtedly been the best ODI team for the best part of the last three decades. With five World Cups to their name, Australia is an undisputed powerhouse of cricket. But there have been instances when Australian cricket team failed to win even a single ODI in a series (minimum 3 matches).

England and Australia battled for the fourth time in their ongoing Royal London Cup at Chester-le-street. Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh scored a century each but England still chased down the target of 311 to take a 4-0 lead in the series with relative ease.

Australia is on the verge of facing a whitewash - something they've done to England twice in the Ashes. If it happens, this will only be the fourth time that Australia have been whitewashed in an ODI series and only the second time in a five-match ODI series.

Does a whitewash dampen a team’s confidence and make them question their powers and simply go - Are we good enough? Yes, it does. This Australia side looks pale and merely a shadow of their former selves.

With a whitewash on the cards, let's take a look at the previous four times Australia were whitewashed in an ODI series:

#1 England, 1997

3rd Texaco Trophy ODI - England v Australia
England became the first team to whitewash Australia in an ODI series

Under the leadership of Mark Taylor, the Australian side traveled to England in 1997 for the Texaco trophy. With the likes of Waugh brothers, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath the side looked solid on paper. But it is fair to say they were humbled by their English counterparts.

Mike Atherton led England to a 3-0 win in the Texaco trophy to give Australia a taste of an ODI whitewash for the first time in their history. This was also the 6th consecutive Texaco trophy won by England.

Alec Stewart made a brilliant 79 at Lord's in the final match to complete a 3-0 rout of the Australian team. This series had a drastic impact on Cricket Australia as then captain Mark Taylor was replaced by Steve Waugh. This decision paid dividends as Australia won the 1999 World Cup under the leadership of Steve Waugh to claim their second world title.

England vs Australia, 2018
Live Cricket Scores
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
| Thu, 07 Jun
AUS 277/9 (50.0 ov)
SSX 220/10 (42.3 ov)
Australia win by 57 runs
AUS VS SSX live score
| Sat, 09 Jun
AUS 283/6 (50.0 ov)
MSX 182/10 (41.0 ov)
Australia win by 101 runs
AUS VS MSX live score
1st ODI | Wed, 13 Jun
AUS 214/10 (47.0 ov)
ENG 218/7 (44.0 ov)
England win by 3 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 16 Jun
ENG 342/8 (50.0 ov)
AUS 304/10 (47.1 ov)
England win by 38 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 19 Jun
ENG 481/6 (50.0 ov)
AUS 239/10 (37.0 ov)
England win by 242 runs
ENG VS AUS live score
4th ODI | Thu, 21 Jun
AUS 310/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 314/4 (44.4 ov)
England win by 6 wickets
AUS VS ENG live score
5th ODI | Tomorrow, 10:00 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Vitality IT20 | Wed, 27 Jun, 05:30 PM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
All Cricket Schedules →
