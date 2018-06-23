4 times Australia suffered a whitewash in ODIs

England are on the verge of a whitewash going into the fifth ODI.

Australia are on the verge of suffering only their fifth whitewash in ODIs

Australia have undoubtedly been the best ODI team for the best part of the last three decades. With five World Cups to their name, Australia is an undisputed powerhouse of cricket. But there have been instances when Australian cricket team failed to win even a single ODI in a series (minimum 3 matches).

England and Australia battled for the fourth time in their ongoing Royal London Cup at Chester-le-street. Aaron Finch and Shaun Marsh scored a century each but England still chased down the target of 311 to take a 4-0 lead in the series with relative ease.

Australia is on the verge of facing a whitewash - something they've done to England twice in the Ashes. If it happens, this will only be the fourth time that Australia have been whitewashed in an ODI series and only the second time in a five-match ODI series.

Does a whitewash dampen a team’s confidence and make them question their powers and simply go - Are we good enough? Yes, it does. This Australia side looks pale and merely a shadow of their former selves.

With a whitewash on the cards, let's take a look at the previous four times Australia were whitewashed in an ODI series:

#1 England, 1997

England became the first team to whitewash Australia in an ODI series

Under the leadership of Mark Taylor, the Australian side traveled to England in 1997 for the Texaco trophy. With the likes of Waugh brothers, Adam Gilchrist, Shane Warne, Glenn McGrath the side looked solid on paper. But it is fair to say they were humbled by their English counterparts.

Mike Atherton led England to a 3-0 win in the Texaco trophy to give Australia a taste of an ODI whitewash for the first time in their history. This was also the 6th consecutive Texaco trophy won by England.

Alec Stewart made a brilliant 79 at Lord's in the final match to complete a 3-0 rout of the Australian team. This series had a drastic impact on Cricket Australia as then captain Mark Taylor was replaced by Steve Waugh. This decision paid dividends as Australia won the 1999 World Cup under the leadership of Steve Waugh to claim their second world title.