×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

4 times Sachin Tendulkar was denied a century by a spinner in World Cup cricket

Sai Siddhharth
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11 May 2019, 19:05 IST

Tendulkar has played several classic knocks at cricket’s showpiece event.
Tendulkar has played several classic knocks at cricket’s showpiece event.

Sachin Tendulkar will undoubtedly go down as the greatest batsman in the history of World Cup cricket. The ‘Master Blaster’ is the only batsman to score more than 2000 runs at cricket's premier event. In 45 matches across 6 editions of the World Cup, Tendulkar scored a whopping 2278 runs at an average of 56.95 including 6 hundreds and 15 fifties.

Be it the emotional hundred that he scored against Kenya at Bristol in the 1999 World Cup just days after losing his father, or his ethereal 98 against Pakistan in the 2003 World Cup where he tamed the likes of Wasim Akram, Waqar Younis and Shoaib Akhtar, or his age-defying 120 against England in the 2011 World Cup, Tendulkar has played several classic knocks at cricket’s showpiece event.

In this article, let us look at 4 instances where Tendulkar wad denied a century by a spinner in World Cup cricket.

#4 81(91 balls) vs Zimbabwe (2003 World Cup)

Grant Flower’s left arm spin proved to be his downfall in this game
Grant Flower’s left arm spin proved to be his downfall in this game

Sachin Tendulkar displayed his full repertoire of shots against Zimbabwe in this game. Pristine flicks, delightful pulls and cuts, and gorgeous drives were the highlights of this innings.

And Tendulkar was well set for a hundred. But then, when he was batting on 81, Grant Flower’s left-arm spin proved to be his downfall. The ball pitched on middle stump, turned, bounced a little more than Tendulkar expected, and crashed onto his off stump. And, with that, Tendulkar departed, after scoring a near flawless 81.

#3 83(101 balls) vs Kenya (2003 World Cup)

In the semi-final of the 2003 edition, he produced another classic knock against Kenya.
In the semi-final of the 2003 edition, he produced another classic knock against Kenya.

Sachin Tendulkar was in the form of his life in the 2003 World Cup. And, in the semi-final of that edition, he produced another classic knock against Kenya. The Master’s knock propelled India to a competitive 270/4 and allowed them to record a 91-run victory over Kenya.

Tendulkar once again dismantled the opposition with his dexterity. But then, when he was batting on 83, he pulled a short delivery from Kenya’s skipper Steve Tikolo, straight into the hands of deep mid-wicket, and threw away another well-deserved hundred. 

1 / 2 NEXT
Tags:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Greatest Cricketers of All Time
Advertisement
5 times Sachin Tendulkar was denied a century by part-time spinners
RELATED STORY
45 years of Sachin Tendulkar – A tribute to the legend
RELATED STORY
2003 Cricket World Cup: A Philatelic glimpse
RELATED STORY
World Cup Flashback: Revisiting Sachin Tendulkar's Age-Defying 120 In the 2011 World Cup 
RELATED STORY
Flashback: 3 historic sixes by Indian cricketing legends at the ICC World Cup 
RELATED STORY
What makes Sachin Tendulkar the greatest cricketer in World Cup history?
RELATED STORY
SK Flashback: When Mark Waugh and Damien Fleming stole the thunder from a local icon in the World Cup 1996
RELATED STORY
When a magician called Sachin Tendulkar enchanted South Africa at the 2011 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Reliving Sachin Tendulkar's Cricket World Cup centuries 
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 4 World Cup records that will be difficult to break
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
ODI World Cup
Match 1 | Thu, 30 May, 09:30 AM
England
South Africa
ENG VS RSA preview
Match 2 | Fri, 31 May, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Pakistan
WI VS PAK preview
Match 3 | Sat, 01 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Sri Lanka
NZ VS SL preview
Match 4 | Sat, 01 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
Australia
AFG VS AUS preview
Match 5 | Sun, 02 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
Bangladesh
RSA VS BAN preview
Match 6 | Mon, 03 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Pakistan
ENG VS PAK preview
Match 7 | Tue, 04 Jun, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
Sri Lanka
AFG VS SL preview
Match 8 | Wed, 05 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
India
RSA VS IND preview
Match 9 | Wed, 05 Jun, 12:30 PM
Bangladesh
New Zealand
BAN VS NZ preview
Match 10 | Thu, 06 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
West Indies
AUS VS WI preview
Match 11 | Fri, 07 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Sri Lanka
PAK VS SL preview
Match 12 | Sat, 08 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Bangladesh
ENG VS BAN preview
Match 13 | Sat, 08 Jun, 12:30 PM
Afghanistan
New Zealand
AFG VS NZ preview
Match 14 | Sun, 09 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Australia
IND VS AUS preview
Match 15 | Mon, 10 Jun, 09:30 AM
South Africa
West Indies
RSA VS WI preview
Match 16 | Tue, 11 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Sri Lanka
BAN VS SL preview
Match 17 | Wed, 12 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Pakistan
AUS VS PAK preview
Match 18 | Thu, 13 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
New Zealand
IND VS NZ preview
Match 19 | Fri, 14 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
West Indies
ENG VS WI preview
Match 20 | Sat, 15 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
Australia
SL VS AUS preview
Match 21 | Sat, 15 Jun, 12:30 PM
South Africa
Afghanistan
RSA VS AFG preview
Match 22 | Sun, 16 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Pakistan
IND VS PAK preview
Match 23 | Mon, 17 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
Bangladesh
WI VS BAN preview
Match 24 | Tue, 18 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Afghanistan
ENG VS AFG preview
Match 25 | Wed, 19 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
South Africa
NZ VS RSA preview
Match 26 | Thu, 20 Jun, 09:30 AM
Australia
Bangladesh
AUS VS BAN preview
Match 27 | Fri, 21 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Sri Lanka
ENG VS SL preview
Match 28 | Sat, 22 Jun, 09:30 AM
India
Afghanistan
IND VS AFG preview
Match 29 | Sat, 22 Jun, 12:30 PM
West Indies
New Zealand
WI VS NZ preview
Match 30 | Sun, 23 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
South Africa
PAK VS RSA preview
Match 31 | Mon, 24 Jun, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
Afghanistan
BAN VS AFG preview
Match 32 | Tue, 25 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
Australia
ENG VS AUS preview
Match 33 | Wed, 26 Jun, 09:30 AM
New Zealand
Pakistan
NZ VS PAK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 27 Jun, 09:30 AM
West Indies
India
WI VS IND preview
Match 35 | Fri, 28 Jun, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Match 36 | Sat, 29 Jun, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Afghanistan
PAK VS AFG preview
Match 37 | Sat, 29 Jun, 12:30 PM
New Zealand
Australia
NZ VS AUS preview
Match 38 | Sun, 30 Jun, 09:30 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
Match 39 | Mon, 01 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
West Indies
SL VS WI preview
Match 40 | Tue, 02 Jul, 09:30 AM
Bangladesh
India
BAN VS IND preview
Match 41 | Wed, 03 Jul, 09:30 AM
England
New Zealand
ENG VS NZ preview
Match 42 | Thu, 04 Jul, 09:30 AM
Afghanistan
West Indies
AFG VS WI preview
Match 43 | Fri, 05 Jul, 09:30 AM
Pakistan
Bangladesh
PAK VS BAN preview
Match 44 | Sat, 06 Jul, 09:30 AM
Sri Lanka
India
SL VS IND preview
Match 45 | Sat, 06 Jul, 12:30 PM
Australia
South Africa
AUS VS RSA preview
Semi Final 1 | Tue, 09 Jul, 09:30 AM
1st
4th
TBA VS TBA preview
Semi Final 2 | Thu, 11 Jul, 09:30 AM
2nd
3rd
TBA VS TBA preview
Final | Sun, 14 Jul, 09:30 AM
TBC
TBC
TBA VS TBA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Pakistan in England 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in Ireland 2019
West Indies Women in England 2019
ODI World Cup
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Sri Lanka in Scotland 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
Afghanistan in Ireland 2019
Varsity Matches 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us