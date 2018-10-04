4 U-19 stars who never went on to play for India

Prasad Mandati FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.39K // 04 Oct 2018, 09:29 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Not every career goes according to plan

Cricket is one of the most followed sports in the world. It has become an undetachable part of millions of souls across the globe. When it comes to India, cricket is more than just a sport and cricketers are considered as demigods. Over the years, Indian cricket has been graced by some extremely talented players, who have made the Indian team a powerhouse in the game of cricket.

From making his debut at the age of 16 to achieve almost all the batting records in international cricket, the journey of Sachin Tendulkar has inspired many young cricketers to take up the sport. Like Sachin Tendulkar, there have been many cricketing prodigies in India who went on to grace the highest level of cricket.

While the likes of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ajinkya Rahane, who have built a massive reputation at a very young age, have been equally effective at the international level of cricket, however, there are few players who have shown a lot of promise at the age group level cricket, only to fail to make it big later on.

So, let us now take a look at four of such youngsters who have failed to live up to their true potential:

#4 Tanmay Srivastava

Tanmay Srivastava

Tanmay Srivastava needs no introduction to those who have followed the Virat Kohli-led young Indian team in the 2008 ICC U-19 Cricket World Cup held in Malaysia. He was India’s best batsman in the tournament, in fact, he led the batting charts with some consistent performances throughout the tournament. Batting at the crucial number 3 position, Tanmay played a key role in India's triumphant tournament by scoring 262 runs in 5 innings at an average of 52.

For all the promise he showed at U-19 level, Tanmay soon lost the plot and failed to make it to the international level. The Uttar Pradesh lad was offered an IPL contract by Kings XI Punjab after his strong 2008-09 Ranji season but the youngster even failed there to make it big by scoring just 8 runs in 2 innings. After 2012-13 Ranji season, Tanmay is even struggling to find a place in UP Ranji team. In 81 first-class matches, the southpaw has scored 4590 runs at a mediocre average of 36.42.

At the age of 28, he hasn't played for India yet and doesn't look like he is going to anytime soon.

1 / 4 NEXT