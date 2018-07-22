5 series left for India to sort out their one-day squad

The grandest stage of cricket is ready to be set alight next year when England will host the next edition of the Cricket World Cup. India, meanwhile, are deemed to be frontrunners in the format that they have dominated almost flawlessly until this month. If there were any chinks in their armour, they were all exposed against the series against the world number one England side. Time is limited and India have only a few series to turn their headaches back into happy ones.

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli are certainties at 1,2 and 3 spots in the batting order. The issue is to find a set combination at numbers 4,5,6 and 7. India have tried as many as 10 players at the number four position since the last World Cup, and none of them have managed to generate the sort of performance that might help them cement a spot in the eleven.

What's worse though, is that apart from Yuvraj Singh and Ajinkya Rahane, no one has been given a run longer than 5 games. This isn't very helpful for those trying to break in to the team, as it creates a sense of insecurity. In whatever games that remain for India, they must give the contenders a substantial run and an opportunity to calm down their nerves in order to display what they have to offer.

While it may not be possible to give everyone a run, there is a good chance that someone like KL Rahul or Dinesh Karthik step up and cement their spot in the team. There is absolutely no doubt over the talent and potential they posses, so it might just be a matter of giving them a chance.

The other problem that India need to figure out is the role of the grey-bearded Dhoni in a young and aggressive environment. It is noteworthy to mention that Dhoni is invaluable when it comes to guiding spinners like Kuldeep and Chahal. He has a brain that has far more experience than anyone in the team, and he is equally, if not more fit that some players in the team. What is missing though, is his aggression that is obviously costing the team those extra cushion of runs for their bowlers. It might be time to accept he isn't the same brutal ball smacker he was, and might fit into a top order role much better.

Let us have a look on the upcoming assignments of the Indian team where they would like to zero down on a particular squad for the upcoming Cricket World Cup:

#1. The Asia Cup

India have mostly been ruthlessly dominant in this tournament

While the Asia Cup may not necessarily have sides that can match the quality of the England side, it certainly is going to be one where India should try out as many combinations at numbers 4,5,6 and 7 in the batting order. Because as of now, India are looking like a side that easily flattens if none of the top 3 make an impact.

In addition to this, India should also look to strengthen their fast bowling depth, because Umesh Yadav and Siddharth Kaul looked quite inconsistent in the recent series against England. India should work on the fitness of someone like Mohammed Shami who has a decent ODI record, and could be an excellent backup option in case of injury to the premier pacers.

Amid political tensions, the Asia Cup is to be played in the UAE instead of India. Nevertheless, the India-Pakistan contest should make a sizzling affair, considering India would like to heal the scars of the unexpected Champions trophy loss earlier this year.

In addition to this, the Indian batsman would like to be tested against the bowling prowess of what looks like a good crop of Pakistani quicks. Hasan Ali and Mohammed Amir played a significant part in India's Champions Trophy loss, and India would like to ensure that they play the swinging ball more comfortably before they arrive at the big stage.

