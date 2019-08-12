5 active batsmen with the highest average in Test cricket

Virat Kohli

Test cricket is the ultimate representation of the gentleman's game. It is a format that has thrived for more than 140 years, and it tests the skills of a batsman to the fullest.

If there is one yardstick that can truly measure the effectiveness of a batsman, it is his average. The batting average of a player provides an insight into his ability to adapt to different conditions and thrive against a variety of bowling attacks. It also gives a measure of his consistency, as a higher average implies a better ability to perform day-in and day-out.

Cricket fans all around the world will forever remember the number 99.94. That is the average of the ultimate batting machine the sport has ever seen - Sir Don Bradman. It is this surreal batting average that catapults him to a pedestal that other mortals cannot even dream of reaching.

There are plenty of modern batsmen who have achieved quite a high average, even if they haven't touched Bradman-esque heights. Here, let us look at five active batsmen with the highest average in Test cricket.

#5 Joe Root - 48.94

Joe Root has already established himself as the rock of the England batting line-up

At No. 5 comes English batting sensation Joe Root. The captain of the England team has played 151 innings in his Test career so far, and has scored 6,803 runs at an average of 48.94, including 42 fifties and 16 hundreds.

Root's ability to pick the line early, and his ability to transfer his weight on either foot with ease, makes him a joy to watch. Moreover, he is just 28 years old, and has plenty of cricket left in him.

If Root can continue in the same vein, he will soon etch his name in the pantheon of England batting greats.

