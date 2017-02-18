5 areas of concern for Virat Kohli after the Bangladesh Test

The Bangladesh Test ended on a high, but Kohli needs to address a few issues before taking up the Australian challenge.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 18 Feb 2017, 11:45 IST

India play their first Test against Australia on February 23rd

India continued their winning streak at home by defeating Bangladesh convincingly in the one-off Test. This Test match offered plenty of match practice for Kohli’s men and helped in boosting their confidence before their important series against Australia at home.

Almost everyone in batting order got runs while pacers did have their share of glory. However, the Indian captain does have some areas of concern to think about in the build-up to the series against the Aussies.

We look at the five potential areas where Kohli and Indian think tank will have to ponder about.

#1 Backup for opening pair

Vijay will be one of the openers for the Indian team

India have decided on sustaining with Murali Vijay and KL Rahul as their 1st choice opening pair. With both these batsman scoring hundreds in past few matches, they deserve to get an extended run. However, what about the backup for them?

Vijay and Rahul have both had injuries in the recent past and hence, Indian must have a backup ready for the opening slot.

For the Test match against Bangladesh, India went with Abhinav Mukund, but it was quite certain that he was there to warm benches. Thanks to his tremendous performance in domestic season, Mukund could be a contender for the 3rd opener’s slot.

But then what about Shikhar Dhawan? Will he get a chance to make a comeback? And where does all this leave Gautam Gambhir with? Is the Indian management done with Gambhir?

Certainly, Kohli and Kumble do have the problem of plenty in this discussion.