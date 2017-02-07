5 Bangladeshi players who can trouble India

Although it is expected to be an easy outing for India, a few Bangladesh players could pose problems in the one off Test at Hyderabad.

@gauravsashittal by Gaurav Sashittal Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 21:03 IST

It could not have been a more one-sided contest. When Test cricket’s newest entrants are up against the top-ranked Test team in the world playing in home conditions, the result is perhaps a foregone conclusion. The kind of form that Virat Kohli’s young bunch is in, anything less than a resounding victory will be hard to digest for a cricket crazy country.

That said, Bangladesh have come a long way from being the minnows of Test cricket, as their recent exploits against England and New Zealand have shown. If Bangladesh can play fearless cricket against India, we will surely be in for some interesting battles in Hyderabad. Let’s take a look at some of the Bangladesh players who could prove a handful.

#1 Tamim Iqbal

Tamim scores quickly and that can hurt India

How Bangladesh fare in Hyderabad will depend, to no small degree, on whether they are able to construct respectable totals. The onus of that task lies on their openers, and with Soumya Sarkar having to fill in at the top of the order due to an injury to Imrul Kayes, Tamim Iqbal will be even more so expected to shoulder the burden.

While the visitors have the benefit of some experience lower down the order, they lack it at the top with the exception of Tamim. The danger with Tamim is that whenever he scores, he scores quickly and that can be an invaluable asset in a Test match.

While much attention was paid to a teenage spin sensation in Bangladesh’s landmark Test win over England, it must be remembered that Tamim’s century in the first innings saved them from embarrassment and eventually set the stage for a memorable win. India will do well to get him out early.