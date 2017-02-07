Five reasons the India-Bangladesh series is important

A low-key affair might just turn out to be a heated battle in the middle.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 07 Feb 2017, 16:29 IST

It has been a while since the two sides played each other in a Test match

Bangladesh make a visit to neighbouring shores for a one-off Test match, which might seem like a warm up game for the Indians, who are preparing to welcome more celebrated opposition in Australia.

However, it is to be noted that unlike the last three teams who visited India – South Africa, New Zealand and England, Bangladesh are more familiar with the conditions on offer. This in spite of the fact that the Test would be Bangladesh’s first on Indian soil.

India, meanwhile, last lost in a Test on home soil way back in December 2012 against England. They haven’t lost a home Test since and what makes it more special is the fact that since that 2012 England tour, only two games have resulted in draws. This makes India a really formidable opposition for a team that has won only 8 Tests in their entire history.

Interestingly, though, Bangladesh are a better unit since the last time India played them in a Test in 2015, a game that ended in a draw. They have since beaten England in a Test and drawn matches against Pakistan and South Africa.

Even in the recent away series against New Zealand, which Bangladesh lost, they put up a stern fight. But India at home is surely a stronger force than New Zealand, and Bangladesh have their task cut out for them.

Here is a take on why this series is important for both teams and for the cricketing fraternity.

#5 Bangladesh’s first Test in India

It is 16 years since Bangladesh played their first ever Test against India at Dhaka. That was in November 2000. It took them four and a half years to win their first Test, not such a bad record considering that India and Pakistan took a lot longer to win their first game.

However, even though Bangladesh have played eight Tests against India, none of the eight have come on Indian soil. This is strange for two countries that share a border and have distinctly similar cultures. Putting an end to the long hiatus, the Tigers come to India, albeit for a one-off Test and this promises to be a significant development in Test cricket for the two nations.

With the two-year Test League proposal going through in the recent ICC meeting, most teams will be required to play against others, home and away. In this context, it is good for Bangladesh to come to terms with playing Test cricket in India.