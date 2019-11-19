5 batsmen who have scored the most centuries as captains in Test cricket

Sai Siddhharth FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 19 Nov 2019, 15:19 IST SHARE

Graeme Smith scored 36 fifties and an incredible 25 hundreds as captain in Test cricket.

Captaining a Test side and being a premier batsman is indeed a gargantuan task for any cricketer. A Test match is indeed the ultimate test for any cricketer, and the pressure gets compounded when leadership comes into play. While some relish the responsibility and raise their game a notch, many fizzle out due to the pressures of Captaincy.

In this article, let us look at five batsmen who have scored the most centuries as captains in Test cricket.

#5. Steve Smith

Steve Smith averages a whopping 70.37 as Captain in Tests

At No.5 comes the Australian batting run machine, Steve Smith. The unorthodox batting sensation averages a gargantuan 64.56 in Test cricket, second only to the great Sir Don Bradman. Smith has also already scored 6973 runs and is well on his way to establishing himself as the premier Test batsman of this era.

As a captain, Smith’s numbers are even more impressive. As the Australian skipper, Smith has played 60 innings for Australia and scored 3659 runs, including 13 fifties and 15 hundreds at an unreal average of 70.37. This means that Smith has crossed the 50 run mark in every 2.14 innings that he has played as the skipper of the Australian team.

Record as Captain

Innings:60 Runs:3659 Average:70.37 100s:15 50s:13

#4. Steve Waugh

Advertisement

Under Waugh's leadership, the Australian team was a force to reckon with

At No.4 comes one of the greatest captains of all time, Steve Waugh. Under his leadership, the Australian team was a force to reckon with as they dominated teams from across the world. Waugh played a whopping 168 Tests for Australia and scored 10927 runs at an average of 51.06, including 50 fifties and 32 hundreds.

Waugh captained Australia on 57 occasions and scored 3714 runs, including 10 fifties and 15 hundreds. His most memorable knock as the Australian skipper came in April 1995, when he scored 200* against the West Indies and helped his side thrash their opponents by an innings and 53 runs.

Record as Captain

Innings:83 Runs:3714 Average:52.31 100s:15 50s:10

1 / 3 NEXT