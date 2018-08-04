5 batsmen who redefined the role of attacking play

The cricketing world has gone through abundant changes since it's inception. From the gears used for playing to the invention of colour clothing. From the reduction of balls per over to the increasing amount of runs scored in the power-play. There are some batsmen who are breath-taking stroke players, making the viewers feel their goosebumps with their dexterous shots.

On the other hand, there are some who have revolutionized the game with their explosive batting in the initial overs. Here we take a look at some players who have reinvented the gentleman's game with their attacking persona.

#5 Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag is widely regarded as one of the most destructive batsmen of all time. Virender Sehwag is known for an extremely attacking style of play and his formidable opening partnership with Sachin Tendulkar. Sehwag holds the record for the fastest triple century as well as the fastest 250 in test cricket. His highest One day score of 219 off 149 deliveries came against West Indies.

Sehwag was given the title “Sultan of Multan” when he scored the first triple century by an Indian. His score of 309 in the first test against Pakistan in Multan helped India garner a score of 675 which lead India to a win in that test. Undoubtedly, Virender Sehwag led the way to the onslaught from the word go and has sown the seeds for the current generation of Indian batsmen to play an attacking brand of cricket.

#4 Sir Viv Richards

Viv Richards was arguably the greatest West Indian batsman of his time. He was voted one of the five cricketers of the century along with Sir Donald Bradman, Sir Garfield Sobers, Sir Jack Hobbs and Shane Warne.

Viv Richards used to send waves of intimidation into the bowlers' minds for his attacking and aggressive although a relaxed persona. For this reason, the word “swagger” is frequently used to describe his batting style.

Viv Richards's highest one day score of 189 came against England at Old Trafford when he rescued his team from a vulnerable position. Viv Richard's herculean innings included 21 fours and five sixes which led West Indies to a daunting total of 272. The menacing bowling attack of West Indies made sure that West Indies win the match comfortably.

Viv Richards's One-day batting average of 47 is a testament to the fact that he was one of the greatest One-day players of all time. His thunderous ability to thwart any bowling attack always gave West Indies the edge, besides having batsmen who were capable of retaining the composure when needed.

