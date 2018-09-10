Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Five Indian Batsmen who are likely to miss ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

vinayak roy chowdhry
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.15K   //    10 Sep 2018, 23:19 IST

Moving towards the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, all teams are gearing up and setting up cricketing tours, preparing schedules in order to give good exposure to their players, leading towards the big tournament.

Indian cricket team are currently playing England at the latter's home turf and so far, have not done as well as they would have liked. After beating the hosts 2-1 in T20Is series, the Men in Blue subsequently lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 and the long-cherished dream of winning a test series away in England will continue to remain unfulfilled in the near future.

The silver lining is that India's current ODI side looks like a settled bunch of players who are nearly-certain to be part of India's squad for the 2019 World Cup, which is less than a year away. However, there are still a few players who might be hopeful of a call-up to the World Cup squad but look increasingly unlikely to make the cut. The article features five such batsmen:


Yuvraj Singh



ICC World Twenty20 India 2016:  India v Australia
Yuvraj Singh has struggled to replicate his old form

While he did hit sixes and fours in this IPL 2018, but they came on an average of just one boundary per inning. He failed to get going in his innings and got dismissed cheaply on many occasions. The biggest testament to his poor form is his highest score in IPL 2018 which was a mere 20. He played at a strike rate of under 90 and has been unable to build a long inning.

The stylish left-handed batsman got opportunities in the 2014 and 2016 World T20s as well, but he was unsuccessful in returning to his match-winning best. Everything adds up to only one thing- Yuvraj Singh, the one Indians knew is long gone and the one we see today is just a shadow of what vintage Yuvi was. Despite his best efforts, it is unlikely that he gets the selectors' nod for any of the upcoming limited-overs series for India.

.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Team India Indian Cricket Team Yuvraj Singh Ajinkya Rahane BCCI ICC World Cup Qualifiers 2018 Squads Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
vinayak roy chowdhry
ANALYST
3 reasons why India are favourites to win the World Cup 2019
RELATED STORY
World Cup 2019: 3 Indians bowlers who can be tested...
RELATED STORY
Has road to the World Cup 2019 ended for Suresh Raina?
RELATED STORY
3 Reasons why India can win the 2019 Cricket World Cup
RELATED STORY
India's schedule from Asia Cup to World Cup: Heavy...
RELATED STORY
3 Uncapped Indian players who should be in the Indian team
RELATED STORY
Here is how the Cricket World Cup Trophy got into shape
RELATED STORY
Predictions for Cricket World Cup 2019 Trophy winners
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Why MS Dhoni should be a fixture for 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
5 Reasons why Mahendra Singh Dhoni might help India win...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us