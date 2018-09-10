Five Indian Batsmen who are likely to miss ICC Cricket World Cup 2019

Moving towards the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, all teams are gearing up and setting up cricketing tours, preparing schedules in order to give good exposure to their players, leading towards the big tournament.

Indian cricket team are currently playing England at the latter's home turf and so far, have not done as well as they would have liked. After beating the hosts 2-1 in T20Is series, the Men in Blue subsequently lost the three-match ODI series 2-1 and the long-cherished dream of winning a test series away in England will continue to remain unfulfilled in the near future.

The silver lining is that India's current ODI side looks like a settled bunch of players who are nearly-certain to be part of India's squad for the 2019 World Cup, which is less than a year away. However, there are still a few players who might be hopeful of a call-up to the World Cup squad but look increasingly unlikely to make the cut. The article features five such batsmen:

Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh has struggled to replicate his old form

While he did hit sixes and fours in this IPL 2018, but they came on an average of just one boundary per inning. He failed to get going in his innings and got dismissed cheaply on many occasions. The biggest testament to his poor form is his highest score in IPL 2018 which was a mere 20. He played at a strike rate of under 90 and has been unable to build a long inning.

The stylish left-handed batsman got opportunities in the 2014 and 2016 World T20s as well, but he was unsuccessful in returning to his match-winning best. Everything adds up to only one thing- Yuvraj Singh, the one Indians knew is long gone and the one we see today is just a shadow of what vintage Yuvi was. Despite his best efforts, it is unlikely that he gets the selectors' nod for any of the upcoming limited-overs series for India.

