5 batswomen to watch out for in the ICC Women’s World T20

Pawan Verma FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 184 // 23 Oct 2018, 10:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Harmanpreet Kaur has a firm belief in her team to lift the World Cup Trophy

T20 is a game of speed, power, quick reflexes, smart and fast decisions where a minute error in the judgement could turn the match around. High octane tournament like World T20 brings a lot to offer to cricket fraternity and its shareholders. Cricketing bodies are facing a serious dilemma to pick up the best possible combination to represent the nation at the global event. International Cricket Council is leaving no stone unturned under its eyes and have been busy giving maximum International exposure to the Women’s Cricket. The third Global event in the last three years have kept all the cricketing nations on its toes. Considering this is the right time and opportunity to streamline the game in existing nations as well as among the potential countries where cricket could be seen as the professional sport, especially for the women.

Women’s World T20, where 10 nations would be battling for the glory is just a couple of weeks away. The host West-Indies will once again be crowd’s favourite to lift the cup as they did in the last edition in India.

There will certainly be a few batswomen of the highest quality on show at the greatest stage of cricket, who are most likely to watch out for the ICC Women’s World T20:

(Note: Batswomen selected in the list have played a minimum 70-T20 Internationals)

Danielle Wyatt slashes the ball towards the off-side

#5 Danielle Wyatt, England

27-years old, Stoke-On-Trent born Danielle Wyatt has been a common name in the shortest format of the game for England. Her power hitting abilities differentiate her from the contemporary batswomen.

Wyatt carries a healthy strike rate of 127.10 in 88 T20Is. In 2018, she has been at the top of her form scoring 337 runs off 10 matches with the highest score of 124 (seldom to find in T20Is) at an astonishing strike rate of 162.80.

Off the ground, she had once expressed her wish to marry Virat Kohli. Her tweet went viral and spread like fire in the woods. Now, she is known to as many Indians as Britishers.

With the two T20I hundreds under her belt and experience of over 8-years in the international circuit, Danielle has the power to carry England on her shoulders in the upcoming world cup. Or if, she adds another hundred to her tally shouldn’t be a shocker for the cricket community.

1 / 5 NEXT