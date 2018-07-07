Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 eternal batting records

Dnanath Sharma
Top 5 / Top 10
1.27K   //    07 Jul 2018, 18:52 IST


It is said that 'records are made to be broken'. But still, there are some which might never be broken.

Let's check such records.


5. Yuvraj Singh's 12-ball fifty

Yuvraj at his devastating best against England

Yuvraj's 12-ball fifty against England at the T20 world cup 2007 is also the fastest half-century in any format. It has been 10 years already and his record is still safe, thus explains the gravity of the record. He brought his half-century off 12 balls, by mauling Stuart broad for 6 sixes in an over, which is also an international record. He is the first and the only batsman to do so in t20i, and only the second to do so in international cricket. To break the record, a batsman needs to score 50 runs in 11 balls at 454.54 strike rate, which means a batsman needs to go all guns blazing from the first ball itself, which is highly unlikely to happen.




Indian Cricket Team Australia Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Don Bradman Rohit Sharma's World Record Innings
