5 best bowling figures in 100th Test ft. Ravichandran Ashwin 

In the world of Test cricket, reaching the 100-match mark is a prestigious honor reserved for only the most dedicated and talented players. This feat becomes even more momentous when a player delivers a spell that redefines brilliance.

Ravichandran Ashwin recently achieved both these honors. Playing his 100th Test against England in Dharamsala, Ashwin dismantled the English batting line-up with a remarkable performance.

The off-spinner took nine wickets across both the innings and became the Indian with the most five-wicket hauls (36) in Test history. He surpassed Anil Kumble on the list, who took 35 fifers during his illustrious career.

Ashwin's 9/128 not only secured victory for India but also saw Ashwin rewrite the record books for the best bowling figures ever recorded in a 100th Test match. As we marvel at Ashwin's achievement, let's revisit some other bowlers who have delivered unforgettable spells in their 100th Test appearances.

#5 Anil Kumble - 7/176 vs Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad, 2005

Anil Kumble celebrating a wicket vs Sri Lanka, 2005.

Anil Kumble's bowling performance in his 100th Test match against Sri Lanka in Ahmedabad, 2005, was a truly remarkable feat. He finished the match with figures of seven wickets for 176 runs, including a match-winning fifer in the fourth innings.

While Kumble only managed two wickets in the first innings, he came alive in Sri Lanka's second innings. This was crucial as India needed wickets to secure victory.

His accuracy, control, and ability to spin the ball troubled the Sri Lankan batters throughout the innings. He picked up five wickets for just 89 runs, dismantling the Lankan batting order and helping India defend 509 runs in the fourth innings.

#4 Kapil Dev - 7/151 vs Pakistan in Karachi, 1989

Second of the three Indians on the list, Kapil Dev's bowling performance in his 100th Test against Pakistan in Karachi, 1989, was a commendable one.

During the Pakistani first innings, Dev was on fire. On a slightly batting-friendly track, the former Indian captain ripped through the batting order, claiming a crucial four wickets.

He even made a half-century (55) with the bat before taking three more wickets in the second innings. Dev ended the match with the figures of 7/151, which still remains the best by any fast bowler in his 100th Test match.

#3 Shane Warne - 8/231 vs South Africa in Cape Town, 2002

Shane Warne receiving Man of the Match award in his 100th Test

Shane Warne's performance in his 100th Test against South Africa in Cape Town in 2002 was nothing short of remarkable. The leg-spin wizard etched his name in history by becoming the first player to claim a five-wicket haul in his 100th Test match.

Warne's bowling figures across both innings were a phenomenal 8/231. While his contribution with the ball was crucial, it wasn't the only story.

He surprised everyone with his batting prowess in the first innings.

Warne smashed a quick-fire half-century, scoring 63 runs off just 65 balls. This knock, laced with 10 fours and a six, provided valuable impetus to the Australian innings.

In the second innings, he toiled away for 70 overs, the most ever bowled by an Australian in a single Test innings in the last 24 years at that time. His relentless pressure and guile paid off as he ripped through the Proteas batting lineup, claiming a well-deserved six wickets for 161 runs.

This phenomenal bowling display restricted South Africa to a manageable total, paving the way for an Australian victory.

#2 Muttiah Muralitharan - 9/141 vs Bangladesh in Chattogram, 2006

Muttiah Muralitharan vs Bangladesh in 2006

Unsurprisingly, the highest wicket-taker in cricketing history, Muttiah Muralitharan, also features on this list. He held the record for registering the best bowling figures in his 100th Test match before Ashwin surpassed him on the list.

Muralitharan picked up three wickets in the first Bangladesh innings, effectively stifling their batting momentum. This laid the groundwork for Sri Lanka to gain an upper hand in the game.

The true brilliance came in the second innings. With Bangladesh needing to build a strong total, Muralitharan turned up the heat. He ripped through the batting order, taking a staggering six wickets for just 54 runs.

He became the first-ever bowler to scalp nine times in his 100th Test, finishing the encounter with a combined spell of 9/141.

#1 Ravichandran Ashwin - 9/128 vs England in Dharamsala, 2024

India v England - 4th Test Match: Day Three

Ravichandran Ashwin, the most recent addition to the list, excelled and left his memorable encounter unforgettable as well. In the first innings, Kuldeep Yadav struck a stunning fifer to put India ahead, but Ashwin finished the Test match with nine wickets.

The off-spinner was outstanding, claiming 5/77 in the second innings in particular. In his first over, the 37-year-old bowled Ben Duckett out with the new ball. After that, he sent Ollie Pope and Zak Crawley back to cut England to 36/3.

Right at the stroke of Lunch, Ashwin sent one straight to clean bowl Ben Stokes. He completed his fifer by bamboozling Ben Foakes before India bundled England out for 195 to clinch the Test match by an innings and 64 runs.

Earlier in the Test, Ashwin bagged four wickets, ending his match figures at 9/128.

