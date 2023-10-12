5 best bowling performances from Week 1 of the 2023 World Cup ft. Ravindra Jadeja

The 2023 ODI World Cup is underway and the first week showcased a great deal to be excited for the remainder of the tournament. A total of nine matches were played in the opening week and even though it was the batters who dominated the proceedings as predicted, the bowlers also managed to make their presence felt in spells.

The majority of the venues used for the opening set of World Cup matches like Delhi, Dharamshala, and Hyderabad have not had much for the bowlers in general. However, the pacers have tried to make the most of the new ball, with minimal movement on offer. On the other hand, the spinners have capitalized on conditions that largely suit them.

On that note, let us take a look at the top five best bowling performances from Week 1 of the 2023 World Cup.

#1 Mitchell Santner - New Zealand

The left-arm spinner has arguably been one of the best bowlers in the ongoing 2023 ODI World Cup so far. Mitchell Santner makes up for his lack of variation with subtle changes in his bowling pace and angle, and it has worked for him across both matches.

Following a promising show against England, where the Kiwi spinner was not hit for a single boundary, he followed it up with a five-wicket haul against the Netherlands. Santner ended with figures of 5-59 as New Zealand compiled a 99-run win.

He will have a say in the second week of the World Cup as well, with New Zealand slated to play consecutive matches at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai against Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

#2 Reece Topley - England

After finding himself on the bench in England's opening game loss to New Zealand, left-arm pacer Reece Topley made it to the playing XI for the World Cup league-stage encounter against Bangladesh.

The pacer made the most of the conditions on offer in Dharamshala and troubled the Bangladesh top order with movement as well as bounce.

He dismissed Tanzid Hasan and Najmul Shanto in his first over and then took the key wicket of skipper Shakib Al Hasan with a brilliant delivery. Topley finished by removing Mushfiqur Rahim to finish with figures of 4-43.

#3 Ravindra Jadeja - India

The Indian all-rounder reigned supreme on a turning track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai to spin a web around Australia in Team India's first match of the 2023 ODI World Cup.

The left-arm spinner, operating in the middle overs, dismissed Steve Smith with a brilliant delivery, which changed the complexion of the match.

Furthermore, Jadeja dismissed Marnus Labushcagne and Alex Carey in the same over and ended with figures of 3-28 off 10 overs, which included a couple of maiden overs as well.

#4 Bas de Leede - Netherlands

The Netherlands all-rounder was one of the rising players to watch out for and he certainly lived up to the reputation in the first week. All in all, the Netherlands put in a good display against Pakistan, and Bas de Leede played a huge role in that.

De Leede ended with figures of 4-62. which included a stunning delivery to castle Mohammad Rizwan. The pacer also claimed the wickets of Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, and Hasan Ali.

#5 Jasprit Bumrah - India

The Indian spearhead recorded figures of 4-39 on a flat surface at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Team India's win over Afghanistan recently.

Jasprit Bumrah played a key role with the new ball in the middle overs as well as the death overs and his input meant that the Men in Blue were able to restrict the opposition to just 272-8, which was chased down in 35 overs.

Bumrah made the first breakthrough for the team yet again by dismissing Ibrahim Zadran in the first powerplay. He then dismantled the lower-middle order by removing Mohammad Nabi, Najibullah Zadran, and Rashid Khan.

Will bowlers have a bigger say in the proceedings as the tournament progresses? Let us know what you think.