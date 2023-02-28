5 best bowling performances in the Women's T20 World Cup

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup concluded recently, with dominant Australia adding yet another trophy to their cabinet, which might be running out of space now. They have now won six T20 World Cups, which is a massive achievement.

Throughout the tournament, we witnessed some spectacular performances from high-quality players in high-octane situations. Over a period of almost three weeks, there was some top-notch action on show, not least with the ball.

Here, we look at the top five bowling performances in this edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

#1 Ashleigh Gardner: 5-12 vs New Zealand

Ashleigh Gardner's performance against New Zealand helped her team get off to a fantastic start in the tournament. Gardner took five wickets while conceding just 12 runs from three overs, which helped Australia bowl out the Kiwis for just 76 runs.

Test Match Special @bbctms AUSTRALIA WIN



Easy as you like for the reigning champions who dispatch their neighbours to win by 97 runs.



It's 5-12 from Ashleigh Gardner.



Reaction on



#BBCCricket #T20WorldCup #AUSvNZ AUSTRALIA WINEasy as you like for the reigning champions who dispatch their neighbours to win by 97 runs.It's 5-12 from Ashleigh Gardner.Reaction on @bbctms on 5 Sports Extra & @BBCSport app. 🇦🇺 AUSTRALIA WIN 🇦🇺Easy as you like for the reigning champions who dispatch their neighbours to win by 97 runs. It's 5-12 from Ashleigh Gardner. 😮📻 Reaction on @bbctms on 5 Sports Extra & @BBCSport app.📱#BBCCricket #T20WorldCup #AUSvNZ

Earlier, the eventual champions had scored 173 in the first innings, which proved to be a mountain too tall to climb for their Trans-Tasman rivals. Megan Schutt gave Australia a good start with the ball, following which Gardner completely bamboozled New Zealand.

#2 Renuka Thakur Singh: 5-15 vs England

Against England, India's Renuka Singh Thakur was at her absolute best, returning figures of 5-15. India won the toss and opted to field first, and Thalur completely validated the decision made by her skipper Harmanpreet Kaur.

Thakur got rid of Danni Wyatt, Alice Capsey and Sophia Dunkley to reduce England to 29-3 and later returned to dismiss a well-set Amy Jones. She also got the wicket of Katherine Sciver Brunt, thus claiming her first five-wicket haul for India.

India eventually lost the game, falling short of a target of 152 by 11 runs, but Renuka put up a spectacular exhibition of swing bowling which left many fans and pundits impressed.

#3 Nashra Sandhu: 4-18 vs Ireland

Pakistan set a score of 165 in their T20 World Cup game against Ireland, which was always going to be a difficult target for the Irish but no one expected them to fall so easily. They were bowled out for 95, and all credit goes to the 25-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler, Nashra Sandhu, who picked up four wickets.

The Irish struggled against Sandhu who kept things simple but tight, ensuring that they were never really in the game. Sandhu eventually returned superb figures of 4-18.

DiscussingCricket @DiscussingCric



1) 4-9, Holly Colvin (ENG) v Pakistan, 2012

2) 4-16, Anam Amin (PAK) v West Indies, 2016

3) 4-18, Nashra Sandhu (PAK) v Ireland, TODAY



#PAKvIRE #Cricket @nashra_sundhu06 Best bowling figures by a left-arm spinner in the Women's #T20WorldCup 1) 4-9, Holly Colvin (ENG) v Pakistan, 20122) 4-16, Anam Amin (PAK) v West Indies, 20163) 4-18, Nashra Sandhu (PAK) v Ireland, TODAY Best bowling figures by a left-arm spinner in the Women's #T20WorldCup1) 4-9, Holly Colvin (ENG) v Pakistan, 20122) 4-16, Anam Amin (PAK) v West Indies, 20163) 4-18, Nashra Sandhu (PAK) v Ireland, TODAY#PAKvIRE #Cricket @nashra_sundhu06 https://t.co/iYozk9GPHl

#4 Megan Schutt: 4-24 vs Sri Lanka

The ever-reliable Megan Schutt, who has been the spearhead of Australia's pace attack for a long time now, was at it again in a World Cup group game against Sri Lanka.

Schutt picked up four wickets for just 24 runs, dismantling Chamari Athapaththu's side and ensuring that they never got the momentum that was required. She initially picked up just one wicket but kept things extremely tight with her phenomenal line and length.

ThePoppingCrease @PoppingCreaseSA



SL Women end on 112-8



#T20WorldCup A fantastic final over from Megan Schutt with 6 runs & 3 wickets as she finishes with 4-24SL Women end on 112-8 A fantastic final over from Megan Schutt with 6 runs & 3 wickets as she finishes with 4-24 SL Women end on 112-8#T20WorldCup

She returned in the death to pick up three more wickets in the last over, helping her side reduce the Lankans to just 112-8. Australia did not break a sweat in the chase, reaching the target without losing any wickets.

#5 Ayabonga Khaka: 4-29 vs England

One of the best, yet underrated bowlers in the world, South Africa's Ayabonga Khaka was phenomenal against England, claiming four wickets for just 29 runs, which helped her side reach the final of the World Cup.

In the first innings, the Proteas posted a formidable total of 164 and England got off to a good start in the chase.

Proteas Women @ProteasWomenCSA RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 6 RUNS



Ayabonga Khaka claimed 4/29 before Shabnim Ismail defended 13 runs in the final over to seal our spot in the



#SAvENG #MyHero #AlwaysRising RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 6 RUNSAyabonga Khaka claimed 4/29 before Shabnim Ismail defended 13 runs in the final over to seal our spot in the #T20WorldCup FINAL!!!!!! 🚨 RESULT | SOUTH AFRICA WIN BY 6 RUNSAyabonga Khaka claimed 4/29 before Shabnim Ismail defended 13 runs in the final over to seal our spot in the #T20WorldCup FINAL!!!!!!#SAvENG #MyHero #AlwaysRising https://t.co/qTFk99Yyp8

However, Khaka bowled remarkably well to trigger a collapse of sorts. She also picked up the wicket of an in-form Amy Jones, who is known for her big-hitting prowess. Khaka's quick wickets saw England fall short of the target by six runs.

Poll : 0 votes