5 best catches in the Women's T20 World Cup

The ICC Women's T20 World Cup concluded recently, with defending champions Australia adding yet another trophy to their cabinet, which might be running out of space now. They have now won six T20 World Cups, the most by any team.

Throughout the tournament, we witnessed some spectacular performances from some high-quality players. Over a period of almost three weeks, there was some top-notch action on show, with players putting in some excellent efforts on the field.

Here, we look at the top five catches in this edition of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

#1 Leah Paul vs England

In an ICC Women's T20 World Cup encounter between England and Ireland at Boland Park, Ireland's Leah Paul took a stunning catch to help the Irish side get rid of Alice Capsey, who had made 51 off just 22 deliveries.

Paul had to run to her right and then dive for a difficult low catch, which she managed to pull off.

#2 Richa Ghosh vs England

Against England, India's young teenage wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh took a one-handed blinder behind the stumps to help dismiss opener Danni Wyatt.

Renuka Singh delivered a good-length ball, which swung in and forced the English opener to play at it. Wyatt edged it and the ball flew behind, leaving Ghosh with only enough time to stick her right hand out and take a blinder.

Ghosh's brilliance helped India get off to a good start, which they capitalized upon, reducing England to 29-3 at one juncture.

#3 Grace Harris vs SL

In a game between Sri Lanka and Australia, Sri Lankan skipper Chamari Athapathhu went for a big hit against the bowling of star all-rounder Ellyse Perry but couldn't really time it well enough.

Grace Harris, the big-hitting batter who was stationed at mid-on, flew to her right to grab a stunning catch, which left everyone by surprise.

#4 Eden Carson vs Australia

Krithika @krithika0808



A proud teacher there.



#Sparks4Life #CricketTwitter #ManiototoMudDog Eden Carson with the catch of the tournament.A proud teacher there. Eden Carson with the catch of the tournament.A proud teacher there.#Sparks4Life #CricketTwitter #ManiototoMudDog https://t.co/byzgApCUYb

Against New Zealand, Australia's Beth Mooney went for a big shot over the backward point region but luck was not on her side on that given day.

Eden Carson stretched her hand full tilt and the ball stuck. She had to go low and take the catch at knee height, which made it all the more special. It was one of the best catches of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

#5 Chinelle Henry vs England

England batter Sophia Dunkley's attempt to smack a full-length delivery straight over the bowler's head did not pay dividends as the bowler, Chinelle Henry, was sharp enough to keep an eye on the ball and take a difficult catch.

Henry's reflexes helped West Indies get rid of a dangerous-looking Dunkley, who was well set on 34 off just 18 deliveries.

