5 best encounters between West Indies and India in the Caribbean

India and West Indies have been involved in some thrilling encounters and ahead of their ODI series, here are five memorable games.

@himanshu_a30 by Himanshu Agrawal Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2017, 20:08 IST

The match went down to the wire as the final wicket pair rescued West Indies

Two great cricketing nations - the West Indies and India - have had a renowned rivalry in the last 50 years. Once a dominant and powerful force, the Windies decimated all teams who came in their way. Gradually, their reign began fading away with the retirements of the legends of yore.

India will tour the West Indies yet again, this time for a short bilateral tour of 5 ODIs and 1 T20. The last time they faced-off in an ODI was during the 2015 World Cup, when India nervously chased down 183 to win at Perth.

So perhaps it was fitting that some their best clashes in the Caribbean be recalled before the series kicks off in Port-of-Spain.

#5 Sabina Park, Kingston: 30th June, 2013

West Indies lost their captain Dwayne Bravo to injury before the match and Kieron Pollard deputised in his absence. He asked India to bat on a slow pitch and the men in blue crumbled, with their middle-order flattering to deceive.

The top seven got off to decent starts but only Rohit Sharma converted it to something substantial, falling for 60 off 89 balls while attempting to accelerate. The highest partnership of the innings was only 59, and Suresh Raina failed to last long following a promising 44. India toiled to 229/7, but lost their captain MS Dhoni to injury.

Virat Kohli stood-in while India defended, and his bowlers struck immediately, leaving the hosts at 26/3. It required a quick 116-run union between Johnson Charles and Darren Bravo to steady the ship. Bravo fell to the spin of Ravi Ashwin after scoring 55, and soon, Pollard and Denesh Ramdin followed him back in the dressing room. West Indies were in trouble again at 161/6.

Then, Darren Sammy arrived and launched a counter-attack with 29 off 25 balls. The cameo was laced with two fours and three sixes, but both Sammy and Charles departed soon, and the match hung in the balance with West Indies at 220/9. But patient tailenders Kemar Roach and Tino Best dealt in singles to add ten for the tenth wicket and take West Indies home.