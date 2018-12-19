×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

5 Best test fast bowlers in the world right now

Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Feature
855   //    19 Dec 2018, 17:38 IST

Mitchell Starc ramped up the heat during Australia v India - 2nd Test
Mitchell Starc ramped up the heat during Australia v India - 2nd Test

Fast bowling is quite possibly the most exciting thing in the game of cricket. It is an entertaining and fascinating aspect of the game which keeps enthralling and delights the spectators. It is always great to see the balls bowled at a blistering pace to the batsmen, though it might not be as enjoyable to the batsman himself.

Fast bowling is not just about raw pace, it is also about accuracy and outthinking the batsman.

There are a number of great fast bowlers today, so it is extremely difficult to pick the 4 best bowlers out of them. We have taken into account their consistency, pace, work-rate and match-winning performances before arriving at the list. We would have a look at them now:

#5 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami

Shami has arguably been one of the best additions to Indian cricket in the last 5 years. Since his test debut in 2013, he has taken 139 wickets at an average of 29.4 in 38 test matches. Shami has been a regular feature in the Indian side for the past few years and continues to pull one remarkable performance after another. He has recently taken 6/56 against Australia to prove his class again. He has also taken 44 wickets in 2018.

Shami was also reasonably successful against England in their own backyard. He regularly clocks between 135 to 145 kilometres per hour and generates good bounce off the surface. He is not very tall for a fast bowler but makes up for this deficiency with his high-arm action and strong release.

Shami’s biggest strength as a bowler is his excellent wrist position owing to his firm grip behind the ball. This is the reason why he is always able to bowl with an upright seam and generate movement off the surface. He does not swing the ball very much, but is usually reliable with his line and length.

Shami has taken wickets in this calendar year, which makes him among the most successful pacers in the world. He is also very good while bowling with the old ball and has the killer instinct and fighting attitude that a great fast bowler must have.

1 / 5 NEXT
Subhadeep Roy
ANALYST
Top 5 fast bowlers in World Cricket at the moment
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Fast Bowlers in the World Currently
RELATED STORY
Top 5 left-arm fast bowlers of all time
RELATED STORY
Top 5 batsmen in world cricket right now
RELATED STORY
5 best yorkers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
5 promising young cricket players in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Legendary fast bowlers produced by Windies
RELATED STORY
The best left-handed Test XI in the modern era
RELATED STORY
5 great modern-day fast bowlers and their most feared...
RELATED STORY
6 Best fast bowlers in Test format in Indian Cricket history
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
1st Test | Fri, 14 Dec
SL 282/10 & 287/3
NZ 578/10
Match Drawn
SL VS NZ live score
2nd Test | Fri, 14 Dec
AUS 326/10 & 243/10
IND 283/10 & 140/10
Australia win by 146 runs
AUS VS IND live score
Match 1 | Today
BRH 146/10 (19.4 ov)
ADS 147/5 (19.1 ov)
Adelaide Strikers win by 5 wickets
BRH VS ADS live score
2nd T20I | Tomorrow, 11:00 AM
Bangladesh
Windies
BAN VS WIN preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Australia v India ODI Series 2019
Australia v India Test Series 2018/19
Bangladesh v Windies ODI Series 2018
Bangladesh v Windies Twenty20 Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
New Zealand v Sri Lanka ODI Series 2019
New Zealand v Sri Lanka Twenty20 2019
South Africa v Pakistan Test Series 2018/19
Australian Domestic Other Matches 2018/2019
England in West Indies Tour Matches 2019
Rebel Women's Big Bash League 2018/2019
KFC T20 Big Bash League 2018/2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us