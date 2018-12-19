5 Best test fast bowlers in the world right now

Mitchell Starc ramped up the heat during Australia v India - 2nd Test

Fast bowling is quite possibly the most exciting thing in the game of cricket. It is an entertaining and fascinating aspect of the game which keeps enthralling and delights the spectators. It is always great to see the balls bowled at a blistering pace to the batsmen, though it might not be as enjoyable to the batsman himself.

Fast bowling is not just about raw pace, it is also about accuracy and outthinking the batsman.

There are a number of great fast bowlers today, so it is extremely difficult to pick the 4 best bowlers out of them. We have taken into account their consistency, pace, work-rate and match-winning performances before arriving at the list. We would have a look at them now:

#5 Mohammed Shami

Mohammed Shami

Shami has arguably been one of the best additions to Indian cricket in the last 5 years. Since his test debut in 2013, he has taken 139 wickets at an average of 29.4 in 38 test matches. Shami has been a regular feature in the Indian side for the past few years and continues to pull one remarkable performance after another. He has recently taken 6/56 against Australia to prove his class again. He has also taken 44 wickets in 2018.

Shami was also reasonably successful against England in their own backyard. He regularly clocks between 135 to 145 kilometres per hour and generates good bounce off the surface. He is not very tall for a fast bowler but makes up for this deficiency with his high-arm action and strong release.

Shami’s biggest strength as a bowler is his excellent wrist position owing to his firm grip behind the ball. This is the reason why he is always able to bowl with an upright seam and generate movement off the surface. He does not swing the ball very much, but is usually reliable with his line and length.

Shami has taken wickets in this calendar year, which makes him among the most successful pacers in the world. He is also very good while bowling with the old ball and has the killer instinct and fighting attitude that a great fast bowler must have.

