5 best India vs Australia sledging contests

The India-Pakistan tussle is considered one of the fiercest rivalries in the game of cricket. Over the years, though, India-Australia battles have also achieved legendary status. The two sides have been among the most dominant teams in world cricket over the past couple of decades.

For sportspeople, there is a different kind of pleasure in beating the best in the world. Thus, when India and Australia come face-to-face, the intensity of the contest is elevated to another level, as neither side wants to give an inch. As a result, Team India’s battles against the Aussies have made for some riveting viewing.

Indian and Australian teams have also produced some fiery competitors who have not shied away from getting involved in some "hard talk" on the cricket field. In this feature, we look back at some memorable verbal duels between players from the two nations.

#5 “I’ve smashed you enough in your life” - Virat Kohli taunts James Faulkner

Guess the winner! Virat Kohli (left) and James Faulkner. Pic: Getty Images

During the third ODI of India’s tour of Australia in 2016, Virat Kohli was in blazing form with the willow. In the game that was being played at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), the star batter eased his way into the 70s. A visibly frustrated James Faulkner started sledging him, in an endeavor to upset his rhythm.

Not one to back down, Kohli retorted with famous lines:

“You’re wasting your energy. There’s no point. I’ve smashed you enough in my life. Just go and bowl.”

Kohli scored a brilliant run-a-ball 117 in the match as India posted 295 for six while batting first. The knock was in vain though as the hosts chased down the target with three wickets in hand.

#4 When Ravi Shastri reminded Mike Whitney that he was the '12th man'

Former India all-rounder Ravi Shastri. Pic: Getty Images

Ravi Shastri was known as much for his tenacity during his playing days as his ability to “give it back”. Former Australian pacer Mike Whitney discovered the same during India’s tour Down Under in 1991-92.

In one of the Test matches, Whitney came out on the field as a substitute. He was fielding at mid-off when Shastri attempted a quick single by pushing the ball towards him. He eventually decided against taking the run.

Whitney warned the batter and told him:

“'If you leave your crease I will break your head.”

To this, Shastri replied in his inimitable style:

“If you could bat or bowl as well as you could talk, you wouldn't be the 12th man!”

Coming at a time when Indian players were not known for sledging opponents, it was quite a unique moment and, perhaps, even caught the Aussies by surprise.

#3 Steve Waugh’s 'nappy' dig at Parthiv Patel

Steve Waugh batting during the 2003-04 series. Parthiv Patel is behind the stumps. Pic: Getty Images

In Steve Waugh’s farewell Test in Sydney in 2004, young Indian wicket-keeper Parthiv Patel tried to have a go at the Aussie legend, hoping to disturb his concentration. The 18-year-old urged Waugh to play his trademark slog sweep. He even predicted that the Australian would miss the stroke.

His sledge went as follows:

"Let's see if you can play one of those famous slog-sweeps, and miss one."

Waugh, who loved getting under the skin of the opponents, referred to Parthiv’s age and responded:

“Show a bit of respect. You were in nappies when I played my first Test match."

The Aussie great scored a typically defiant 80 in his farewell innings, enabling his team to draw the Test. The story didn't end there. During India’s tour of Australia in 2018-19, Waugh’s son Austin was one of the substitute fielders during the Test in Sydney. Parthiv, who did not play in any of the Tests, went up to him and sledged him using his father’s words.

The former cricketer recalled on the YouTube show ’Cow Corner Chronicles’:

“I didn’t bump into Steve Waugh, but I did bump into his son, during the Test match in Sydney in 2018-19. He was one of the substitute fielders for Australia. I went up to him and said: “You were in your nappies, when I made my Test debut” (laughs). I told him to pass my regards to his dad (Steve Waugh) and just say those words back to him.”

#2 ‘Babysitter’ Pant vs ‘temporary captain’ Paine

There’s no shortage of entertainment when Rishabh Pant and Tim Paine are in action. Pic: Getty Images

Tim Paine and Rishabh Pant were constantly at each other during the 2018-19 series in Australia. During the Boxing Day Test, the then-Aussie captain sledged Pant, asking the young Indian keeper if he could babysit his kids. Paine was caught on the stump mic saying:

“Tell you what big MS (Dhoni) is back in the one-day squad. Should get this bloke down to Hurricanes.. They need a batter. Fancy that extend you Aussie holiday, beautiful town Hobart too... get him a waterfront apartment. Have him over for dinner. Do you babysit? I can take my wife to the movies while you watch the kids.”

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau #AUSvIND Tim Paine doing some recruiting for the @HurricanesBBL out in the middle of the 'G... Tim Paine doing some recruiting for the @HurricanesBBL out in the middle of the 'G... 😂 #AUSvIND https://t.co/6btRZA3KI7

Pant returned the favor when Paine came into bat. He described the Aussie as a “temporary captain”, who only knew how to talk. Pant was heard saying:

"We have got a special guest here. Have you heard the word temporary captain ever? You (Jadeja) don't need anything to get him out. Come on lads. He loves to talk, that's the only thing he can do. Only talking talking.”

Commendably, the players did not carry any animosity off the field. A few days later, Pant posed with Paine’s wife and kids. The Aussie cricketer’s wife shared an endearing picture on social media, referring to Pant as the “best babysitter”.

#1 Paine’s Gabba jibe at Ash backfires, and how!

Tim Paine and Ravichandran Ashwin during Day 5 of the 2020-21 Sydney Test. Pic: Getty Images

Paine was at it again during the 2020-21 Sydney Test. Ravichandran Ashwin and Hanuma Vihari were putting up a dogged resistance on the last day in their attempt to save the Test, despite both of them being injured.

A frustrated Paine tried to unsettle Ashwin and began chattering endlessly. His sledge at Ashwin went as follows:

"I can't wait to get you to the Gabba (the last Test of that series), Ash, I'll tell you what, woohoo."

Ashwin promptly replied:

“Just like we want to get you to India. That will be your last series.”

Paine hit back saying:

“Maybe. Are you a selector here as well? At least my teammates like me. I’ve got a lot more Indian friends than you do.”

A visibly irritated Ashwin refused to bat and pulled away. He told Paine:

“Tell me when you’re done.”

The Aussie keeper responded:

“I’ll talk all day, mate. Wait until you get to the Gabba, pal.”

As bowler Nathan Lyon reacted with frustration to the hold-up, Ashwin reminded him:

“It’s your guy, man. Not me."

Amidst all the banter, Paine seemed to have lost concentration and dropped a catch of Vihari at a key juncture in the game. India went on to save the Test and, to add to Paine’s misery, defeated the Aussies in the next Test at the Gabba as well, a venue where the hosts hadn’t lost a Test since 1988.

Paine was massively trolled for his Gabba jibe at Ashwin following India’s historic win at the venue and his sledge became a viral meme!

