5 best men's T20I bowling performances of 2023 ft. Kuldeep Yadav 

While the year 2023 was a fifty-over World Cup year, the popularity of T20 cricket continues to keep growing with as many as 451 T20Is being played in the calendar year (including every game played by the associate nations).

It was a fascinating year for all cricket aficionados who witnessed intense action, especially in the white ball format.

While the batters continued to rule the shortest format of the game, it was the bowlers who made a significant impact during their team's impressive performance. A total of 28 five-wicket hauls were picked during the year including the best-ever spell in T20I cricket.

On that note, let us have a look at five best bowling performances from the year 2023:

# 5. Haris Rauf- 4/18 vs New Zealand at Lahore, April 2023

One of the premier fast bowlers in the white ball format for Pakistan, Haris Rauf made the ball talk during a T20 match against New Zealand earlier in the year. He bagged four crucial wickets and played an instrumental role in Pakistan's massive win.

On the back of impressive knocks by Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, Pakistan posted a more than competitive score of 182 after electing to bat. The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore looked a belter and New Zealand would have backed themselves to chase this down.

While it was Zaman Khan and Shaheen Afridi who started New Zealand's slide, Haris was exceptional in the middle overs and accounted for some crucial wickets.

Tom Latham was trapped right in front of the stumps before knocking over James Neesham and Rachin Ravindra. New Zealand were eventually bundled out for just 94 inside 16 overs.

# 4. Adam Milne- 5/26 vs Sri Lanka at Dunedin, April 2023

A skiddy fast bowler who can swing the ball both ways, Adam Milne has established himself as one of the premier New Zealand fast bowlers in the white ball formats. Back in April 2023, Milne bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in the T20I format.

Milne started brilliantly with the new ball and dismissed the dangerous Kusal Mendis, who was looking in ominous touch. He got the ball to tail in back late and troubled the Sri Lankan batters. Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka tried to up the ante and were holed out in the deep.

He returned strongly in his final spell, knocking off Pramod Madhusan and Dilshan Madushanka to finish with exceptional figures of 5/26. New Zealand knocked off those runs without breaking a sweat, winning the match by 9 wickets. Tim Seifert played a brilliant hand, remaining unbeaten on 79 off 43 deliveries.

# 3. Hardik Pandya- 4/16 vs New Zealand at Ahmedabad, February 2023

One of the most sought-after all-rounders in the world, especially in the white ball format, Hardik Pandya remains an asset for any team he plays for. Injuries have been a recurring concern in his career but when on song, Hardik's name can be taken in the same breath as some of the greatest white ball all-rounders.

Earlier in the year, Hardik displayed his qualities with the ball and finished with figures of 4/16 against New Zealand in the 3rd T20I in Ahmedabad. On the back of a stupendous century from Shubman Gill, India posted a massive 234 on the board and there was no way back for the Kiwis.

Hardik excelled with the new ball, hit the hard lengths with good effect, and accounted for the wickets of Finn Allen and Glenn Phillips in quick intervals. He came back strongly in his final spell, bagging the wickets of Lockie Ferguson and Blair Tickner as India skittled out New Zealand for just 66.

# 2. Mitchell Santner- 4/16 vs Bangladesh at Mount Maunganui, December 2023

Mitchell Santner bagged four wickets against Bangladesh in the final T20I.

Acting as New Zealand's stand-in skipper, Mitchell Santner finished 2023 with a brilliant spell of slow left-arm bowling and bagged four crucial wickets against Bangladesh to help his side level the three-match series 1-1. Guile and deception which, have been the biggest asset, were on display yet again in the final T20I against the Bangla Tigers.

After being put to bat first, Bangladesh could not get the game going and kept losing wickets at regular intervals.

Tim Southee, Ben Sears, and Adam Milne contributed in bagging three early wickets before Santner and Ish Sodhi spun a web around the Bangladesh batters to eventually skittle them out for 110 in the final over.

Santner varied his pace brilliantly and got some purchase from the surface. Towhid Hridoy and Afif Hossain, who were just looking to up the ante for Bangladesh, gave their wickets away to Santner to peg them further back.

He was also awarded the Player of the Match for his all-round brilliance. New Zealand eventually went on to win the game by 17 runs via the DLS method.

# 1. Kuldeep Yadav- 5/17 vs South Africa at Johannesburg, December 2023

One of the finest wrist spinners in the white ball format, Kuldeep Yadav continued to weave his magic in the rainbow nation, bagging a five-wicket haul against the Proteas in the recently concluded 3rd T20I. He finished with exceptional figures of 5/17, helping India bowl out South Africa for just 95 runs.

On the back of a sensational century from skipper Suryakumar Yadav, India managed to post a commendable 201 in their allotted 20 overs after being put to bat. It was another exhibition of high-class stroke-making from Suryakumar Yadav, who went on to score his fourth T20I century.

South Africa kept losing wickets at regular intervals and despite maintaining a healthy run rate, they were well behind the eight ball. The situation was set for Kuldeep Yadav, who decimated the South African lower order and bagged four wickets in just seven balls during his sensational spell.

His stupendous spell included the wicket of David Miller, who had been threatening to strike big. India went on to win by a massive margin of 106 runs to level the series 1-1.

