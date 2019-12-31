5 Best ODI bowling performances of 2019

Matt Henry's opening spell in the World Cup semi-final demolished India's top order

ODI cricket has become increasingly difficult for bowlers. However, in 2019, they were able to enjoy a slightly better time as the biggest event of the calendar – ICC World Cup – turned out to be much fairer to them than other tournaments.

Overall, it can’t be said that 2019 was dominated by bowlers but it still produced some highly credible performances from players belonging to various countries. Some of the best bowling spells came in the World Cup where both pacers and spinners received more help from the pitches than expected.

When determining which performances deserve to be counted among the best, one needs to take into consideration the pitch, the occasion, the opposition, and the nature of dismissals. As a result, it’s not just the five-wicket hauls that count among the best. Sometimes, the economy rates and the timing of the spells isarelso important.

So, let us count down to the five finest bowling performances in ODI cricket this year.

#5 Pat Cummins (2/38 vs India, Delhi)

Pat Cummins succeeded even on Indian pitches, especially in the Delhi ODI

Bowling in limited-overs cricket anywhere is a challenge these days, even more so in Indian conditions. But such is the quality of Patrick Cummins that even here, he is able to make a mark. In the decider of the 5-match ODI series hosted by India, the Aussie quick bowled a decisive spell which led to his team’s successful defense of a target of 273.

On a flat wicket, a pacer needs to have the genuine speed to trouble the batsmen, as well as consistency of line and length. Cummins possesses both those qualities. By bowling an extremely tight opening spell, he pushed India on to the backfoot, a position from which they couldn’t recover.

By conceding just 38 runs in his 10 overs, the speedster made an invaluable contribution to his team’s win. He also got the key wicket of Shikhar Dhawan early on in the innings, thereby breaking a very dangerous opening partnership that could have taken the game away from Australia.

In his later spell also, he maintained his line and length and ended a dangerous-looking innings from Bhuvneshwar Kumar. It was another example of the high quality possessed by Cummins.

