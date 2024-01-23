5 best performances by England spinners in India ft. Monty Panesar

The England Men’s cricket team is currently in India for a five-match Test series, which will kick off with the opening game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, January 25. There is plenty of excitement over the series with India and England being among the top sides in the red ball format.

When the sides met in England last time, the five-match series finished in a closely contested 2-2 draw. The upcoming series in India is expected to be a tussle between aggressive English batters and India’s quality spinners. Over the last decade, the likes of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have dismantled many opponents at home.

At the same time, there have been a few instances where opposition spinners have also made life difficult for the home batters. In fact, some experts have even warned India against preparing rank turners. On that note, let’s revisit five of the best performances by England spinners in India.

#5 Shaun Udal (1/53 & 4/14) - Mumbai, March 2006

Shaun Udal celebrates a wicket with teammates in the 2006 Mumbai Test. (Pic: Getty Images)

An unexpected name on the list. A former off-spinner, Shaun Udal only played four Tests for England, claiming eight wickets. Five of his scalps came in the Mumbai Test in March 2006. Udal dismissed Irfan Pathan for 26 in India’s first innings as the hosts were held to 279 in response to England’s 400.

England scored 191 in their second innings. Set a target of 313 to win the Test, India folded up for 100 as Udal starred with 4/14 in 9.2 overs. He got the massive scalp of Sachin Tendulkar (34), having him caught at short leg off a tossed-up delivery.

Udal also dismissed MS Dhoni (5), Harbhajan Singh (6) and Munaf Patel (1) as the visitors registered a famous 212-run triumph and also drew the three-match series 1-1.

#4 Derek Underwood (4/89 & 5/84) - Mumbai, February 1977

Left-arm spinner Derek Underwood shone with a nine-wicket haul in the Mumbai Test against India in February 1977. India won the toss and batted first in the game, but Derek Underwood’s 4/89 restricted them to 338. He had Sunil Gavaskar caught and bowled for 108 and also got the scalps of Surinder Amarnath (40) and Syed Kirmani (8).

Expand Tweet

England responded with 317 after which India were bundled out for 192 in their second innings. Underwood again spun a web around the batters with figures of 5/84. He got the key wickets of Gavaskar (42), Anshuman Gaekwad (25) and Brijesh Patel (3) before adding two more lower-order scalps.

Set a target of 214, England were given a bit of a scare, but held on for a draw as they finished on 152/7.

#3 Malcolm Hilton (4/32 & 5/61) - Kanpur, January 1952

A former left-arm spinner, Malcolm Hilton ran through India’s batting line-up with nine wickets in the Kanpur Test of 1952. The hosts decided to bat first in the match, but were knocked over for 121 in 61.5 overs.

Off-spinner Roy Tattersall claimed six wickets, while Hilton picked up 4/32. The latter got the scalps of Hemu Adhikari, Vijay Manjrekar, C.S. Nayudu and Ghulam Ahmed.

India did well to restrict the Englishmen to 203 in response as Ghulam Ahmed claimed five wickets and Vinoo Mankad four. Hilton starred again in the second innings, picking up five wickets for 61 runs.

The left-arm spinner got the big scalps of Pankaj Roy, Vinoo Mankad, Vijay Manjrekar and Vijay Hazare as India were bowled out for 157. England then chased down 76 with eight wickets in hand.

#2 Hedley Verity (7/49 & 4/104) - Chennai, February, 1934

Left-arm spinner Hedley Verity proved too hot for India to handle during England’s maiden Test tour of India in 1933/34. He stood out with 11 wickets in the third Test at Chepauk in Chennai [then Madras].

After England put up 335 batting first, India were bowled out for 145. Verity registered excellent figures of 7/49. He dismissed opener Dilawar Hussain, cleaned up Indian skipper C.K. Nayudu and also got the scalps of Vijay Merchant and Yuvraj of Patiala.

Expand Tweet

England declared their second innings at 261/7, setting the hosts a huge target of 452. Verity claimed four wickets in India’s second innings as they were bowled out for 249. He got the scalps of Mushtaq Ali, Syed Wazir Ali and Vijay Merchant.

James Langridge also picked up five wickets as India succumbed to defeat by 202 runs.

#1 Monty Panesar (5/129 & 6/81) - Mumbai, November 2012

Monty Panesar bowling during the 2012 tour of India. (Pic: Getty Images)

Left-arm spinner Monty Panesar produced one of the finest performances by a slow bowler in India, claiming 11 wickets in the Mumbai Test in 2012. India batted first in the game, but were held to 327 despite Cheteshwar Pujara’s 135.

Panesar cleaned up Virender Sehwag (30) and then knocked over Sachin Tendulkar (8) with a beauty that hit top of off after pitching on leg. He also dismissed Virat Kohli (19), Indian skipper MS Dhoni (29) and Ravichandran Ashwin (68).

After brilliant knocks from Kevin Pietersen (186) and Alastair Cook (122) saw England post 413, Panesar claimed 6/81 as India were skittled out for 142 in their second innings. The left-arm spinner yet again dismissed Sehwag and Tendulkar before running through the lower-order. Graeme Swann chipped in with four wickets in both innings.

Chasing 57, England romped home by 10 wickets in 9.4 overs. With the win, the visitors levelled the series and went on to win the four-match contest 2-1; the last time any visiting side registered a Test series triumph in India.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App