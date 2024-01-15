Revisiting England’s first Test tour of India

The England men’s cricket team will play five Test matches in India from January 25 to March 11. The grueling series will begin with the first match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. The subsequent Tests will be played in Visakhapatnam (February 2-6), Rajkot (February 15-19), Ranchi (February 23-27), and Dharamsala (March 7-11).

There is plenty of excitement heading into the series as cricket fans are keen to watch whether Ben Stokes-led England’s “Bazball” style can work on spinning pitches in India. Apart from their skipper, the visitors have some proven match-winners in their ranks such as Joe Root and James Anderson. Jonny Bairstow, Harry Brook, and Zak Crawley will also be keen to make an impact.

England have played 64 Tests in India so far, winning 14 and losing 22, while 28 games ended in a draw. However, they were the last side to beat India in India in a Test series in 2012. As the Englishmen prepare for their latest battle with the hosts, we revisit England’s historic maiden Test tour of India.

When England toured India in 1933-34

England toured India for the first time in 1933-34. This was also the first instance of a Test series being played in India. The first Test was played at the Gymkhana Ground in Mumbai [then Bombay].

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, the venue was exclusively for Europeans well into the 20th century. The only Indians allowed into the club were servants. However, this rule had to be suspended for the Test match to allow the players to use the facilities.

Coming to the match, England registered a thumping nine-wicket win. India won the toss and decided to bat first. However, they were bowled out for 219 in 91.2 overs as England’s bowlers dominated proceedings. Stan Nichols, Hedley Verity, and James Langridge all claimed three wickets each. For India, Lala Amarnath top-scored with 38.

England responded with 438 despite Mohammad Nissar’s 5/90. Bryan Valentine stood out for the visitors in the first innings, scoring a fine 136, while opener Cyril Walters contributed 78 and skipper Douglas Jardine 60.

India fought hard in the second innings as debutant Amarnath hit a defiant 118, thus becoming India's first Test centurion. Skipper CK Nayudu also contributed a resolute 67. The hosts, however, were held to 258 as Nichols claimed 5/55 and Nobby Clark 3/69. Set a target of 40, England cruised home in 7.2 overs.

India draw 2nd Test against England in Eden Gardens

The second Test of the three-match series was played at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata [then Calcutta]. The visitors again dominated proceedings, but India held on for a draw.

On this occasion, England won the toss and decided to bat first. They put up an impressive 403 on the board as James Langridge (70), skipper Jardine (60), and Verity (55*) all contributed half-centuries. For India, Amar Singh and C.K. Nayudu claimed four and three wickets respectively.

Responding to England’s total, India managed only 247 but batted for 107.4 overs. Dilawar Hussain and Vijay Merchant contributed 59 and 54 respectively. For England, the trio of Verity (4/64), Nichols (3/78) and Clark (3/39) again shared the spoils.

Asked to follow on, India were bowled out for 237, taking 90.3 overs to post the total. Hussain (57) contributed another handy knock, while opener Naoomal Jeoomal chipped in with 43. Verity and Clark starred with the ball once more, claiming seven scalps between them. England were 7/2 in their second innings as India managed to eke out a credible draw.

There was not much joy for India in the third Test played at Chepauk in Chennai, though, as the hosts were hammered by 202 runs. After winning the toss and batting first, England put up a challenging 335 on the board as opener Fred Bakewell top-scored with 85, while skipper Jardine contributed 65. It could have been much worse for India but for Amar Singh’s superb bowling performance of 7/86.

India’s batting, however, crumbled in response as they were rolled over for 145 in 59.5 overs with only three batters getting into the 20s. Left-arm spinner Verity ran through India’s batting with superb figures of 7/49. Walters scored 102 in the second innings as England declared on 261/7.

Chasing an improbable target of 452, India were bowled out for 249 as James Langridge claimed five wickets and Verity four. For the hosts, debutant Yuvraj of Patiala scored 60 in what turned out to be his only Test match.

Top performers from England’s tour of India in 1933-34

England’s Walters was the leading run-getter in the three-match series. He scored 284 runs in six innings at an average of 71. Visiting captain Jardine finished with 221 runs in four innings at an average of 73.66, while Amarnath totaled 203 in six innings, averaging 40.60.

On the bowling front, Verity was the leading wicket-taker by some distance. He picked up 23 scalps in six innings at an average of 16.82. India’s Amar Singh finished with 14 wickets in six innings at an average of 27.28, while Nichols had 13 victims, averaging 22.07.

