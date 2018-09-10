Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 best Test batting performances by cricketers on their Birthdays

Shashwat Pande
Top 5 / Top 10
88   //    10 Sep 2018, 19:57 IST

India v Sri Lanka - Tri-Series Game 5
Remember Sachin Tendulkar's knock in Sharjah on his birthday?

Cricket is a great leveller they say, which makes the sport all the more interesting to see. It can make one face the reality but it sometimes also follows the fairy tale script of having special achievements on some very important day such as Birthdays.

This wonderful game of cricket has had many magical and revered moments on these special days that people talk about even today. It ranges from the famous 134 runs by Sachin vs Australia in Sharjah in 1998 to Ross Taylor's majestic 131 vs Pakistan in 2011 World Cup.

While those were some great ODI performances that found their name in the annals of great centuries, here is a list of performances by the great cricketers on their respective birthdays in Tests.

#5 Graeme Pollock 105 runs vs Australia, Port Elizabeth

Graeme Pollock
Graeme Pollock

He is widely acknowledged as one of the greatest southpaws to have ever graced the game. Graeme Pollock, a South African was born on 27 February 1944. He is an all-time great who was for a long time behind Bradman's average of 99.94 by retiring at 60.97 average himself.

He scored 105 runs against the visiting Bob Simpson's Australia on his birthday, which was nothing short of a masterclass in batting. He scored that century in the final Test of the series at Port Elizabeth.

The century helped him and his team clinch the series by winning it 3-1. He scored a whopping 537 runs in the series at an average of 76.71 trailing only behind the South African wicketkeeper-batsman Denis Lindsay's tally of 606 runs.

#4 Ramnaresh Sarwan 116 runs vs India, Basseterre

Queensland v West Indies - Day 1
Queensland v West Indies - Day 1

Ramnaresh Sarwan the last of the West Indies greats was born on 23rd June 1980. He is most famous for his exploits in the world record chase of 418 against the Australians in which he scored 105 runs.

He scored a sublime 116 runs in the third Test match of the four-match Test series against India in 2006. The match ended in a draw but this innings forced the series result to the last Test match. He scored this century on his birthday when he turned 26 years of age.

The centuries from Darren Ganga and Sarwan saw West Indies post a mammoth total of 581 runs on the board. India did not bat as well and conceded a lead of 219 runs but not enough time in the Test prevented the Windies from winning the Test match.

