5 big matches in which both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli flopped

Team India's batting has largely depended on the performances of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli over the years. The duo have helped the team win several matches with their exceptional input, and when both of them fired, India's win was nearly certain.

However, the downside to it is the fact that the team has struggled to recover when the pair failed to get going. With Rohit opening the innings and Kohli coming in at No. 3, their early dismissals are often the dream of the opposition bowling attack, as they get some crucial early momentum in the innings.

In the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 encounter against Pakistan, Rohit and Kohli collectively scored only 15 runs and lost their respective wickets to Shaheen Afridi against the new ball. Their dismissals reduced India to 27-2 in the seventh over and the rest of the batting unit are struggling to keep the affair afloat.

On that note, let us take a look at five such big matches where both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli flopped.

#5 2019 ODI World Cup semi-final vs New Zealand (Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester)

The famed duo unfortunately collapsed when the team needed them the most. Stakes were at an all-time high when India faced New Zealand in the semi-finals of the 2019 ODI World Cup.

New Zealand set India a target of 240 runs, which had to be chased down on the reserve day after rain halted play on the scheduled day. Rohit fell in the second over of the run chase after edging one to Matt Henry and was the first wicket to fall in the innings. The opening batter scored only one run off four deliveries.

Kohli was trapped lbw by Trent Boult soon after. The then-skipper scored only one run off six deliveries. The collapse left India reeling at 8-3 and despite a fightback by the lower-middle order, they ended up losing by 18 runs.

#4 3rd ODI vs England 2022 (Old Trafford Cricket Ground, Manchester)

Team India were handed a 260-run target in the third ODI against England, in what was a series decider. After falling to Reece Topley's trap in the second ODI at Lord's, the same trend eerily followed in the series finale as well.

Rohit and Kohli were dismissed by the left-arm seamer after scoring 17 runs each. Their early dismissals left India tottering at 38-3 in the eighth over, and it required a Herculean effort by Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya to get India over the line with 7.5 overs to spare.

#3 2017 Champions Trophy Final vs Pakistan (The Oval, London)

India were dominant over the course of the 2017 Champions Trophy, qualifying for the finals, and were firm favorites against Pakistan, an opposition that they demolished in the group stage.

However, the Men in Green stepped up when it mattered, and courtesy of Fakhar Zaman's century, they posted 338-4 in 50 overs. If India wanted to get anywhere close to the imperious target, it was crucial that both Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli fired. Unfortunately, that is not how events transpired in the second innings.

The two ace batters, along with Shikhar Dhawan, were casualties of a scathing opening spell by Mohammed Amir with the new ball. Rohit was dismissed for a duck, while Kohli had to depart after scoring just five runs off nine deliveries.

The Men in Blue never recovered from the early collapse of 6-2 and were bundled out for 158 runs.

#2 2023 World Test Championship Final vs Australia (The Oval, London)

Team India managed to make it to the finals of the World Test Championship (WTC) for the second successive edition. However, they could not overturn a dominant Australian outfit in classic English conditions.

Australia posted 469 runs in the first innings. and a similar showing was expected by the Indian batters as well to make it an even contest. However, the Australian pace attack blew through the Indian top order, with Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scoring only 15 runs and 14 runs respectively in arguably the biggest Test of their career.

The Aussies ran away with the contest after reducing India to 71-4. While Rohit and Kohli were among the runs in the second innings, their efforts were far from enough to avoid a mammoth 209-run target.

#1 2021 T20 WC Super 12s vs NZ (Dubai International Stadium, United Arab Emirates)

Following their humiliating opening match defeat against Pakistan, their next game against New Zealand was almost a do-or-die contest, considering how the Super 12 group was placed.

However, in an altogether forgettable encounter for the Men in Blue, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli scored only 14 runs and nine runs, respectively. The pair batted at No. 3 and No. 4, with Ishan Kishan promoted to the top of the order.

India could only muster 110-7 in their 20 overs, which the Blackcaps chased down comfortably. The Men in Blue failed to qualify for the knockouts courtesy of the twin defeats.

Are Team India too reliant on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli? Let us know what you think.