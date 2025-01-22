5 big milestones that can be achieved in IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series ft. Suryakumar Yadav

India are set to host England in a five-match T20I series ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The first match will be played on Wednesday, January 22, at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

The second game will be played on Saturday, January 25, in Chennai while the third match will take place in Rajkot on Tuesday, January 28. Pune and Mumbai will host the final two T20Is on Friday, January 31, and Sunday, February 2, respectively.

Suryakumar Yadav will lead India while England will be captained by Jos Buttler. Several big names across the two sides will be in action throughout the series. While winning the series will be the ultimate goal, there are also certain milestones that players from both sides are on the cusp of achieving across the five games.

That said, here are the five big milestones that can be achieved in the IND vs ENG 2025 T20I series.

#5 Joining the club of 150 or more sixes in T20Is

Captains of both sides in this series, Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler, are known for their dynamic batting and six-hitting abilities. The two have sent the ball out of the park numerous times, making lives difficult for bowlers.

Suryakumar Yadav has slammed 145 sixes in T20Is while Buttler has 146. Both batters are close to crossing the 150-mark, which is very much possible in this series.

Should they do so, they will join an elite of batters with 150 or more sixes in this format (international). Rohit Sharma (205 sixes), Martin Guptill (173 sixes) and Muhammad Wasim (158) sixes, are the only three players to have breached the 150-mark so far.

#4 First English batter with 500 T20I runs against India

England captain Jos Buttler has been the top performer with the bat for his country against India in this format. The wicketkeeper-batter has 498 runs from 22 games at an average of 33.20 and a strike-rate of 145.61.

Buttler needs just two more runs to reach 500 runs in the format against India. By doing so, he will become the first English batter to score 500 T20I runs against the Men in Blue.

Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, David Miller, and Aaron Finch are the only other batters to have crossed this mark against India. Therefore, Buttler will become only the fifth overall batter to do so as well.

#3 Fastest pacer to 100 T20I wickets

Left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh will be among those in focus in this series. He has picked up 95 T20I wickets in his career from just 60 games. The Indian fast bowler needs just five more wickets to reach the 100-wickets mark.

With five matches to be played, Arshdeep Singh can become the fastest pacer to grab 100 international wickets in the format. At the moment, the record is held by Pakistan speedster Haris Rauf, who achieved the milestone in 71 matches. With a difference of 11 games between the two, Arshdeep is most likely to overtake Rauf.

#2 Joint second-highest/highest T20I hundreds

Wicketkeeper-batters Sanju Samson and Phil Salt are also on the cusp of a massive batting milestone. Both batters have been in sensational touch in this format. Samson and Salt have three T20I hundreds each.

With five games to be played, both players have an opportunity to join Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav to become the batters with joint second-highest hundreds in the format (international). They need just one hundred each to join Suryakumar on the list. Moreover, if they manage to score two centuries each, they will join Rohit Sharma and Glenn Maxwell as the batters with joint-highest hundreds (5).

#1 Indian bowler with most T20I wickets

Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has been a standout performer in the shortest format for the country. As mentioned earlier, he has 95 international wickets to his name in this format. Currently, leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is India's highest wicket-taker in T20Is with 96 scalps.

Therefore, Arshdeep needs just one more wicket to become the joint-highest wicket-taker for the Men in Blue in this format. If he manages to pick up at least two wickets, which is most likely, he will overtake Chahal to become the Indian bowler with the most T20I wickets.

