5 bowlers who have dismissed Virat Kohli for 0 in T20Is ft. Fareed Ahmad

Virat Kohli is one of the greatest T20I players of all time. The star Indian batter has aggregated 4,037 runs in 119 T20Is. He has batted in 109 innings, and only five times he has lost his wicket for a duck.

Kohli is known for his consistency. He has a batting average of more than 50 in the shortest format of the game, while he has recorded one century and 37 half-centuries. However, not all days are the same. Even the greatest players of the game have an off day in the office.

In this listicle, we will look at the five bowlers who picked up Virat Kohli's wicket before he could open his account in a T20I match.

#1 Fareed Ahmad dismissed Virat Kohli for a duck today

In the ongoing third T20I match between India and Afghanistan, Fareed Ahmad bagged Kohli's wicket on the first ball of his innings. Ahmad bowled a length delivery, which Kohli misjudged.

The star Indian batter mistimed an aerial shot, which went high up in the air and landed in the hands of Ibrahim Zadran near the mid-off region. Kohli's IPL home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium is hosting the game, and the crowd went completely silent when Kohli got out.

#2 Dilshan Madushanka

Dilshan Madushanka is another left-arm fast bowler to feature on the list. The left-arm pacer bowled a dream spell of 3/24 against India in the Super Fours round of Asia Cup 2022.

One of his three wickets was Kohli, who lost his stumps to the left-arm pacer on the fourth ball of his innings. India ended up losing that match by six wickets and were eliminated from the Asia Cup.

#3 Adil Rashid

Spinners have troubled Kohli a lot in recent times. England's Adil Rashid got the prized scalp of the star Indian batter in the first T20I of a bilateral series in Ahmedabad three years ago.

Kohli came out to bat at number three after KL Rahul lost his wicket for one run. Even Kohli could not get going as he handed a catch to Chris Jordan in the mid-off region on the fifth ball that he faced.

#4 Peter Chase

Irish pacer Peter Chase achieved the rare feat of dismissing Virat Kohli for a duck during a bilateral T20I between India and Ireland in 2018. Kohli surprisingly batted at number six in that game.

He came out to bat in the 20th over and attempted a big shot towards the mid-wicket boundary. The timing was not the best, and Stuart Thompson made no mistake in taking the catch.

#5 Jason Behrendorff

The first bowler to dismiss Virat Kohli for a duck in T20Is was Australia's left-arm fast bowler Jason Behrendorff. The Aussie dismissed him for a two-ball duck during a T20I at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium on October 10, 2017.

Kohli tried to flick a length ball, but the ball got the inside edge of the bat and went up in the air. The bowler Behrendorff sprinted forward to grab a fantastic catch.

