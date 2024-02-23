5 bowlers who got their maiden Test wicket on a no-ball ft. Akash Deep

Playing in your first Test match, and being on the cusp of your first wicket is a dream that all bowlers across the world harbour. However, that dream turns out to be a nightmare when the said wicket you have taken ends up being discounted as you have overstepped.

Such was the case with Akash Deep, India's latest debutant on Friday when he castled Zak Crawley to seemingly claim his first Test wicket. But, the umpire's laterally outstretched arms put paid to Akash's hopes even as he looked on in a forlorn and dejected manner.

Meanwhile, Akash is not the first bowler in the world to have gone through such a whirlwind of emotions in his first Test.

In this article, we bring to you five bowlers who got their maiden Test wickets off no-balls.

#1 Akash Deep (India)

India's latest debutant Akash Deep, who was handed the Test cap in the fourth match against England, added his name to the list of all the players who got their maiden wicket off no-balls.

The occasion came when Akash got one to jag back in and castle Zak Crawley, only for the umpire to signal that the Bengal seamer had overstepped. Eventually, he got his man when he did bowl Crawley off a legitimate delivery.

#2 Tom Curran (England)

England seamer Tom Curran also finds his name on this rather infamous list. The older of the Curran brothers' claim to fame was when he got the rampaging David Warner caught when the latter was batting on 99 in the 2017 Boxing Day Test in the Ashes.

The diminutive former Australian opener was hurried on by Curran's short-pitched delivery and pulled one straight to mid on. However, the delivery was decreed to be a no-ball by the umpire, and Warner rode his luck to complete a whopping century and drive home the advantage for Australia over their bitter foes.

#3 Mark Wood (England)

England's fast bowler Mark Wood also finds himself on this list due to the no-ball he bowled to get Martin Guptill out in his first Test at Lord's in 2015.

A straightish delivery that rose a tad to take the Kiwi's outside edge ended up being a no-ball. The fielder at first slip took the catch comfortably and Wood was off celebrating his first Test wicket, but the replays suggested that he had overstepped, and would have to bowl again.

This took place when the Kiwi openers were putting up a decent stand in response to England's 389 in the first innings.

#4 Lasith Malinga (Sri Lanka)

Sri Lanka and Mumbai Indians' legend Lasith Malinga was also among the players who missed out on getting their first Test wicket owing to a no-ball.

This incident occurred when Malinga dismissed Australia's classy left-hander Darren Lehmann in a Test in Darwin in 2004, but the umpire's laterally extended arm crashed his dreams.

However, Malinga only grew from this experience and turned out to be one of the finest bowlers to have played cricket, especially in the shorter formats of the game.

#5 Ben Stokes (England)

Current England captain Ben Stokes, who is perhaps the only genuine all-rounder to have made his mark playing for the Three Lions since the advent of the legendary Sir Ian Botham, is also on this list.

Stokes' claim to fame was when he bowled a lovely outswinger at a decent length to draw Brad Haddin forward and poke at it in the second Ashes Test of the 2013-14 series, which England lost 0-5.

The Australian wicket-keeper batter did so and ended up nicking it behind, only for it to be called a no-ball! A heated exchange followed between the two, with Haddin going on to hit a wonderful century.

