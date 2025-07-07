5 breakout stars in TNPL 2025 who IPL teams must target ft. Tushar Raheja

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2025 season came to an end with IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans winning the tournament. They beat the Dindigul Dragons by a massive margin of 118 runs in the final on Sunday, July 6. They put up a massive total of 220/5 on the board batting first and defended it with ease, bowling the Dragons out for just 102 runs in 14.4 overs.

The TNPL 2025 season produced some brilliant games and terrific performances from players. Several players were consistent with both and ball for their respective teams.

There has been an emphasis on local domestic tournaments in the recent past, with IPL franchises scouting players to bring them into their teams as well. Similarly, the TNPL 2025 season had several breakout performers who could bag an IPL contract in the upcoming season.

That said, here is a look at five such breakout stars from the league that IPL teams must target.

#5 R Rajkumar

R Rajkumar is a batting all-rounder who is also a right-arm medium pacer. Rajkumar was a part of the Trichy team in the TNPL 2025 season. The right-handed batter put up some impressive performances with the willow.

He scored 200 runs from eight matches with an average of 40.00 and a strike-rate of 198.01. Rajkumar played some quickfire knocks, showing his ability to score runs at a quick pace. He also picked up six wickets with the ball. He was impressive in the 2024 season as well. He scored 146 runs from six innings with a strike-rate of 221.21 and bagged seven wickets at an economy rate of 6.78.

#4 Amit Sathvik

Wicket-keeper batter Amit Sathvik played a key role in IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans making it to the TNPL 2025 finals and winning the trophy. He ended as the third-highest run-getter of the tournament, scoring 340 runs from nine matches at an average of 48.57 with four half-centuries.

Even in the final, he scored a blazing fifty, making 65 off just 34 balls with eight boundaries and three maximums at a strike-rate of 191.17. He has shown improvement from the previous season, where he had scored 228 runs from nine matches.

#3 Esakkimuthu A

Right-arm pacer Esakkimuthu A played a vital role for the IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans with the ball in TNPL 2025, contributing to their title-winning campaign. He ended as the highest wicket-taker for his team and the second highest overall.

Esakkimuthu A bagged 14 wickets from eight matches at an average of 16.00 and an economy rate of 7.46. He bowled a crucial spell in the final as well, returning with figures of 2/27 from four overs. Impressing in his maiden season, the pacer could be on the radar of several IPL teams given his ability to bowl quick and pick wickets.

#2 Sonu Yadav

While the Nellai Royal Kings had a poor TNPL 2025 season, they had a standout performer in Sonu Yadav. The medium pace bowling all-rounder ended as the highest wicket-taker of the season with 16 scalps from seven matches. He got them at an average of 12.81 and an economy rate of 7.98. He also scored 133 runs from six innings, batting in the lower middle order.

Sonu Yadav was a part of the IPL 2025 auctions but went unsold. Notably, he was acquired by Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) for the 2023 season but did not play a single game. A fast-bowling all-rounder who can also bat is always a handy addition, and franchises in the IPL would have their eyes on him.

#1 Tushar Raheja

Left-handed wicket-keeper batter Tushar Raheja had a magnificent TNPL 2025 season. He was among the key factors behind IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans winning the title. Tushar ended as the highest run-getter of the season and also won the 'Player of the Tournament' award.

He made 488 runs from nine matches at an average of 61.00 and a strike-rate of 185.55 with five half-centuries. Even in the final, he delivered a match-winning performance. He scoerd 77 runs off just 46 balls with six boundaries and four maximums at a strike-rate of 167.39.

Tushar has gone from strength to strength, bettering his performance from the last season. He had scored 324 runs from nine matches with a strike-rate of 150.

