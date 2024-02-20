5 classic Rohit Sharma moments from 3rd IND vs ENG Test in Rajkot 

Rohit Sharma-led India beat England by a record margin of 434 runs in the third Test at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot recently. With the emphatic triumph, the hosts took a significant 2-1 lead in the five-match series. They have made a strong comeback against ‘Bazball’ after losing the first Test in Hyderabad by 28 runs.

Batting first after winning the toss, India did not make a strong start in the Rajkot Test as they lost three wickets for 33 runs. However, Rohit led from the front, top-scoring with 131 off 196 balls in India’s first innings. He shared a 204-run stand for the fourth wicket with local boy Ravindra Jadeja (112) as the hosts recovered to post 445.

After young opener Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a double hundred in the second innings, Jadeja shone with the ball, claiming a five-fer. India bowled out England for 122 in 39.4 overs to register a superb victory.

While there were several memorable performances from the Indian camp in the Rajkot Test, the game will also be remembered for skipper Rohit’s numerous antics that went viral. Here’s a recap of five classic Rohit Sharma moments from the third Test in Rajkot.

#1 Rohit Sharma’s cheeky no ball dig at Ravindra Jadeja

Spinners bowling no balls in Test matches can be very frustrating for a captain. On Day 2 of the Rajkot Test, left-arm spinner Jadeja overstepped a couple of times in the same over. Not impressed with the slow bowler’s lack of discipline, the Indian captain was heard commenting:

“Yaar, ye Jadeja IPL mein to itne no balls nahi dalta. Jaddu samajh ye T20 hai, idhar no balls allowed nahi.” (Jadeja doesn’t bowl so many no balls in the IPL. Jaddu, think this is a T20, here no balls are not allowed.)

Expand Tweet

Jadeja bowled four overs for India on Day 2 of the Rajkot Test and conceded 33 runs without claiming a wicket. He ended up with figures of 2/51 in 10 overs before claiming a five-fer in the second innings.

#2 Rohit, the not so cool captain

Rohit might be known for his calm leadership and witty one-liners, but he is also openly expressive. This was evident when he smashed his cap in disgust after Jadeja ran out debutant Sarfaraz Khan when the left-hander was batting on 99.

Looking for his 100th run, Jadeja punched a ball towards mid-on and took a few steps down. Sarfaraz responded, only to be sent back by his senior partner. It was too late by then though as Mark Wood scored a direct hit to catch Sarfaraz short of his crease.

Expand Tweet

An enraged Rohit, who was watching the proceedings from the dressing room, took off his cap and smashed it. A dejected Sarfaraz walked back having made 62 off 66 balls.

#3 Rohit Sharma’s fill-in-the-blanks moment

It is no secret in world cricket, Rohit has a habit of forgetting things. From passport to bat, he has forgotten numerous things over the years. During the third Test in Rajkot, he couldn’t recall the word ‘penalty’ and ended up making a statement to teammates that again went viral.

On Day 3, during a break between overs in England’s first innings, the Indian captain was heard on the stump pic urging his teammates to fetch the ball quickly, or else they would be penalized for slow over-rate if England got all out soon.

"Jaldi to mangao ball yaar, hum log teen over piche hai, agar ye log all out hogaye na to humlog ko wo lagega." (Please fetch the ball quickly, we are three overs behind. If they get all out, we will have to pay that [penalty].)

Expand Tweet

India eventually bowled out England for 319, gaining a significant first-innings lead of 126.

#4 Indian captain takes DRS while lying on the ground

In another funny moment from the Rajkot Test featuring Rohit, the Indian captain was seen taking a DRS review while lying flat on the ground. In the 35th over of England’s first innings, Ravichandran Ashwin beat Ben Duckett on the flick and rapped him on the back leg.

After the lbw appeal was turned down, Rohit, who was down on the floor as he attempted to catch the ball at first slip, signaled for the DRS without bothering to get up from his position.

Expand Tweet

Social media users found Rohit’s way of asking for a review rather funny. India’s review, though, was turned down as replays showed that the ball pitched outside leg stump.

#5 When Rohit ordered Sarfaraz and Jaiswal to keep batting amid declaration confusion

Rohit Sharma's reaction during drinks break on Day 4.

The most hilarious and bizarre incident featuring Rohit in Rajkot occurred on Day 4 when he gestured to Sarfaraz and Jaiswal to go back and keep batting as they headed towards the dressing room thinking the captain had declared the innings.

The funny incident occurred during the second session of play when India were 412/4 after 97 overs. The drinks break was taken at the end of the over. Both batters then started walking towards the pavilion, assuming that the innings had been declared. Rohit, however, gestured rather angrily from the dressing room and ordered them to continue batting.

Bizarrely, a couple of England players had rushed to the dressing room amid the confusion and had to come back and field again. England captain Ben Stokes was also bewildered by what was happening. India eventually declared their innings at 430/4 after 98 overs.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App