5 cricketers who played in the 2018 India vs South Africa ODI series but have retired now

India and South Africa will meet in a three-match ODI series on South African soil that starts later this month. The upcoming series will be the first time since 2018 that the African nation will host ODI matches between the two countries.

The last time India toured South Africa for an ODI series, the Men in Blue won the six-match series by 5-1. Quite a few big names participated in those six matches. Some of them will play in the 2022 ODIs as well, but a few of them have bid adieu to the sport.

On that note, we will look at the five players who played in the 2018 India vs South Africa ODI series but have retired now.

#1 MS Dhoni - Scored 69 runs for India

MS Dhoni performed decently for India in that series

Former Indian captain MS Dhoni played in all six matches of the 2018 ODI series against South Africa. The right-handed batter got a chance to bat in only four matches, where he scored 69 runs at an average of 34.50.

Dhoni played for India until 2019 before announcing his retirement from international matches on August 15, 2020.

#2 AB de Villiers - Scored 62 runs for South Africa

AB de Villiers played only three matches in that series

Former South African skipper AB de Villiers missed the first three matches of that series against the Men in Blue. He played in the fourth, fifth and sixth ODIs, scoring 62 runs at a strike rate of 105.08.

Although De Villiers was in decent touch, he retired from international cricket just a few months after the series against India.

#3 Morne Morkel - Took 2 wickets for South Africa

Morne Morkel has now become an Australian

Morne Morkel played five of the six ODIs for South Africa in that series against the Virat Kohli-led outfit. The right-arm pacer managed to take only two wickets in 38 overs.

Morkel played his last ODI for South Africa during that series. He has now moved to Australia permanently and played in the BBL last year as a local player.

#4 JP Duminy - Scored 99 runs for South Africa

Former South African all-rounder JP Duminy played in five matches of that ODI series against the Indian team, scoring 99 runs. Duminy was not at his best during that series as his strike rate was less than 70.

The all-rounder retired from international cricket after the 2019 Cricket World Cup in England.

#5 Hashim Amla - Top-scorer for South Africa

Hashim Amla was the most successful South African batter in that series against India. He aggregated 154 runs for the Proteas at an average of 25.67 and a strike rate of 76.24.

Like JP Duminy, Amla played his last international match during the 2019 Cricket World Cup. He announced his retirement from international cricket a month after the mega event culminated.

