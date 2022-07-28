5 Cricketers who scored a century in their 100th ODI

For any cricketer, playing for the country, whether in ODIs, T20Is, or Tests, is a dream. To feature in 100 matches of any format is a massive achievement. The occasion is marked by special presentations to the player.

For batsman, the best way to celebrate this occasion is to get a century in their 100th game. It is the most apt and satisfying way to mark an important occasion.

While not everyone can achieve such a feat, there have been a few cricketers who have managed to make their 100th game in the ODI format memorable in this way.

Here's a look at five batsmen who scored a century in their 100th ODI game:

#1 Shai Hope

Shai Hope made a ton in his 100th appearance in the ODI format

In the second game of a three-match ODI series against India in 2022, West Indian opener Shai Hope earned his 100th cap in the format. He celebrated the milestone with a fine century and in the process, became only the 10th player to enter the elusive club.

He anchored the innings and took the hosts to a competitive score of 311, which was eventually chased down by the visitors, courtesy a brilliant knock from Axar Patel.

Hope has made 4,193 runs in 100 one-day internationals at a magnificent average of 49.33. He has also scored 13 centuries in the format and the right-hander is a crucial member of the current setup led by Nicholas Pooran.

#2 Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan is the only Indian to score a century in his 100th ODI.

In an ODI against South Africa in 2018, opener Shikhar Dhawan smashed a century in his 100th game in the format.

The southpaw became the first Indian to score a ton in his 100th ODI and after the game, he became the most prolific run-getter for India at the end of 100 one-dayers. Dhawan's ton helped India score 289 runs in the first innings but the game, which was shortened by rain, was pocketed by the Proteas.

The 36-year-old has featured in 154 ODIs for India, making 6,435 runs, including 17 centuries. Dhawan is still an integral part of the one-day setup and India will hope that he retains his form until the 2023 ICC World Cup, which will be held in India.

#3 David Warner

Warner smashed a ton against India in his 100th game

David Warner played his 100th one-day international against India in Bangalore in a series against them in 2017. He notched up a special century to take the Aussies to a score of 334.

In reply, India could only make 313. Warner's sparkling ton comprised of a solid start before he stepped on the accelerator against the spinners.

Warner has featured in 133 games of the 50-over format till date, scoring 5,610 runs in the format. He has also hit 18 centuries and 24 half-centuries in the format. He is a crucial member of the Australian squads across formats and is just four Tests away from achieving the milestone of 100 games in the longest format also.

#4 Ramnaresh Sarwan

Sarwan struck a fine century in the landmark game to guide his side home

Playing in his 100th one-day international, former West Indian batter Ramnaresh Sarwan compiled an unbeaten century against India at St. Kitts in 2006. He walked in to bat with his team in a tricky situation at 31-2, in a chase of 246.

He found able partners in Chris Gayle and Shivnarine Chanderpaul and took the West Indies across the line in a game that swung like a pendulum.

Sarwan represented West Indies in 87 Tests, 181 ODIs, and 18 T20Is, in a career spanning almost 13 years. He recently served as a national selector before quitting the job in March 2022, owing to personal reasons.

#5 Marcus Trescothick

Marcus Trescothick made a mockery of Bangladesh's sub par total of 190

In a game against Bangladesh in the 2005 Natwest Tri-Series, which also involved Australia, Marcus Trescothick smashed a magnificent century in what was his 100th one-day appearance.

Together with Andrew Strauss, Trescothick made sure that England decimated Bangladesh, chasing down a target of 191 with 10 wickets to spare. Trescothick's ton came off just 76 deliveries, as he went after the bowlers right from the word go.

Trescothick last played for England in 2006 before calling time on his career in 2008, owing to mental health concerns. Post retirement, he served as the batting coach for the national side.

The other players who have scored a century in their 100th ODI are: Gordon Greenidge, Chris Cairns, Mohammad Yousuf, Kumar Sangakkara, and Chris Gayle.

