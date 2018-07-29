Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 cricketers who have held important government positions

Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
740   //    29 Jul 2018, 22:23 IST

Pakistan Prepares For General Election
Imran Khan is most likely to be Pakistan's next Prime Minister

Imran Khan, the former enigmatic skipper of the Pakistani cricket team, has won cricket's most coveted trophy, the ICC World Cup for his nation. Now, he is likely to win big in the field of politics, as the 65-year-old is pipped to be Pakistan's next Prime Minister. In the Pakistani general election of 2018, his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf won 116 seats amongst the contested 270, according to the Electoral Commission's announcement on 28th July.

However, Khan is not the only cricketer who turned his attention towards politics after hanging his boots. History will testify that there has been a string of cricketers who changed their field of interest post-retirement, or in some case while playing cricket. Let us have a look at 5 cricketers who have held important positions in the government:

#5 Kirti Azad

Enter ca
Azad is currently serving his third term in Lok Sabha

Kirti Azad, the son of former Chief Minister of Bihar Bhagwat Jha Azad, had a good domestic career, but couldn't impress in the bigger stages. Azad was a part of the 1980-81 Indian team that toured Australia and New Zealand. Having played 7 Tests and 25 ODIs for his country, the 59-year-old failed to produce one memorable performance.

In 2014, the Purnea-born cricketer-turned-politician contested the Lok Sabha elections from Darbhanga in Bihar, which he won. Previously, he was an MLA from Gole Market constituency of Delhi. He was suspended by the Bharatiya Janata Party on 2015 for openly targeting the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Arun Jaitley and corruption in Delhi & District Cricket Association.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Indian Cricket Team Sri Lanka Cricket Sachin Tendulkar Arjuna Ranatunga
Shuvaditya Bose
ANALYST
Shuvaditya Bose is the average Indian cricket maniac, except that he wants to become a permanent member of the small assemblage of the 5% office-goers who make a living by doing what they love. He ventures his views for a handful of websites. The full-time devotee of the beautiful game can be followed at @shuvabose28 on Twitter and at shuva.bose.1 on Facebook.
5 cricketers who hold contradictory records
RELATED STORY
5 batsmen who got out LBW most number of times in ODIs
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who opened both batting and bowling...
RELATED STORY
5 times cricketers got involved with fans during a match
RELATED STORY
6 kinds of cricketers missing in modern cricket
RELATED STORY
Cricketers and their superstitions
RELATED STORY
What’s in a name: 5 cricketers who changed their names
RELATED STORY
5 players who have scored 10,000 runs and taken 100...
RELATED STORY
5 cricketers who married a foreigner
RELATED STORY
5 captains who introduced revolutionary moves in cricket
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us